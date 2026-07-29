Vuyokazi Nciweni shared a pointed Instagram story on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, sparking fresh debate online

The post came after Hazel Kotu appeared on the Engineer Your Life podcast and made explosive claims about Nciweni and boyfriend Thendo Zonzo

Mzansi is now calling on Nciweni to address the allegations directly, with fans divided over her response

Vuyokazi Nciweni posted a message after details of her cheating scandal were made public. Image: hazelkotu, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni has broken her silence — sort of. The influencer posted a cryptic Instagram story on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, that sent social media into overdrive, with many believing it was a direct shot at Hazel Kotu following her bombshell podcast appearance.

The story, which featured a Zulu text overlay reading "suk'utheth'ezam uyeke ezakho" — loosely translated as "mind your own business, stay out of my affairs" — was screenshotted and shared widely on X by user @sfisomahla14431, racking up significant attention.

Hazel Kotu shares details of Vuyokazi Nciweni's cheating

The drama traces back to Kotu's appearance on the Engineer Your Life podcast, where she made a series of detailed claims about her boyfriend Thendo Zonzo's alleged affair with Nciweni. According to Kotu, Zonzo did far more than cross paths with Nciweni at a nightclub.

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"He paid for your flight, he paid for your room, you were in his car, he took you to the club, you were drinking his alcohol — he was your man that night," Kotu said on the podcast.

This directly contradicted Nciweni's earlier version of events. Following a viral clip from 16 July that showed the pair kissing at a nightclub, Nciweni had posted a video insisting the encounter was a spontaneous make-out session and that she barely knew Zonzo. Kotu's revelations painted a starkly different picture.

Mzansi reacts to Vuyokazi Nciweni's cryptic post

Nciweni's brief but loaded Instagram response has divided fans. Some praised the energy, while others felt she owed the public a fuller explanation.

@SireOfNations wrote:

"She said mind your own then went back to dancing, I respect the energy"

@Conniedlamini4 backed Nciweni:

"Yes that's my girl 🔥🔥🔥😂😂"

@JayJay66517635 quipped:

"A one-night stand with a message lol"

@NellyM_0 had stronger feelings:

"🔥🔥🔥 she must go to the podcast azikhiphe zonke"

Mzansi reacted to Vuyokazi Nciweni's cryptic post. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni responds to fans questioning Thendo Zonzo link up

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni addressed criticism after her kiss video with Thendo Zonzo sparked dating rumours on social media.

Social media users voiced mixed reactions to Nciweni's alleged romance with Thendo Zonzo.

Source: Briefly News