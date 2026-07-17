Thendo Zonzo's alleged girlfriend, Hazel Kotu, reacted after a video of him kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni sparked romance rumours

Hazel initially suggested the viral clip could have been a prank or AI before saying the pair were consenting adults

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some mocking Hazel while others pointed to Thendo Zonzo's alleged WhatsApp status on the romance

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Hazel MaHazard broke her silence after Thendo Zonzo smooched Vuyokazi Nciweni. Image: hazelkotu, thendo_zonzo_sa, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

It seems social media users weren’t the only ones who found it hard to stomach a video of former Izingane Zesthembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni locking lips with Thendo Zonzo. The video of the two making out sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship and online disapproval.

As South Africans reacted to the alleged new romance, Thendo Zonzo’s alleged girlfriend, Hazel MaHazard, joined the chat. Taking to her Instagram account, the DJ whose real name is Hazel Kotu, reacted to the video of her alleged boyfriend kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni.

Thendo Zonzo’s alleged girlfriend reacts

On Thursday, 16 July 2026, X (Twitter) @MsRuby_ shared screenshots of Thendo Zonzo’s alleged girlfriend crashing out after she saw the clip of her boyfriend kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni. The post was captioned:

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“DJ Zonzo’s girlfriend is crushing out😭😭😭 shame Hazel bathong.”

In one of the Instagram Stories, Hazel appeared stunned by the viral clip and suggested it could have been fake. The post was captioned:

“Maybe ke prank or AI 😭“

In a separate post, Hazel appeared to accept the situation, saying she had nothing more to add because both Thendo Zonzo and Vuyokazi were adults who made their own decisions. The post was captioned:

“I don’t feel anything, and I have nothing to say. These people are both adults with kids who knew what they were doing.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Thendo Zonzo's bae breaks silence

The screenshots sparked another round of debate online, with some social media users questioning Hazel's reaction, while others shared a screenshot of Thendo Zonzo's alleged WhatsApp status denying that he was in a relationship with Vuyokazi Nciweni.

Here are some of the comments:

@MrNaturesdrip asked:

“What was she expecting from Zonzo? He cheated on a millionaire wife; who is she?”

@Blaq_Ston said:

“Ooohhhh what do you know. She did find out within a day of posting each other🤣🤣🤣. Thing she must stop lying.”

@nonz_nonie shared:

“Dating that man is really a choice. Yoh😭😭. And Vuyokazi thinks she's an exception.”

@Gudiboi01 advised:

“Zonzo has been chowing left and right...she must just chill.”

@rakgadiwaban remarked:

“Kabelo looking at this and laughing while he eats his one meal a day. Also, why is Hazel crashing out on social media 😩? She is always a mean girl; oh life esele yona shame 👍🏽”

@TtzMog claimed:

“Mara Hazel and Zonzo are birds of a feather mos 😂”

Mzansi reacted after Hazel MaHazard broke her silence after a video of Thendo Zonzo kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni went viral. Image: hazelkotu

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni's alleged new bae breaks his silence

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thendo Zonzo broke his silence on his Instagram stories on Thursday, 16 July 2026, regarding the state of their relationship after their viral kiss video.

Mzansi has weighed in on the pair, with some questioning Thendo's motives and others saying Vuyo loves the attention.

Source: Briefly News