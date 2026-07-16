Vuyokazi Nciweni posted a cosy video kissing her new partner, Mudau Thendo, during a night out at a nightclub on 16 July 2026

The former reality TV star's past relationships with Mpumelelo Mseleku and celebrity chef Xolani Sabelo came under the spotlight

SA reacted to the new romance, with some questioning her choice in men and others defending her right to move on

Vuyokazi Nciweni's dating history after going public with her new man. Image: sbindi_mseleku, vuyokazi_ncinweni, xolani_sabelo

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni is officially a gone girl, again! In the early hours of 16 July 2026, Nciweni shared a video to her Instagram story, kissing her new partner, Mudau Thendo, during their nightclub outing. She tagged Thendo directly in the post, making the relationship unmistakably public.

Despite quickly deleting the post, it quickly attracted a wave of commentary, with many users pointing to her track record with previous partners. After hateful comments flooded in, Thendo hit back, writing: "Jealousy is a disease. I'm a lover boy, and I love her."

Who did Vuyokazi date in the past?

Nciweni's love life has played out very publicly over the years. Her most notable relationship was with Izingane Zes'thembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku, with whom she shares two children. She has been vocal about the fact that Mseleku is not involved in co-parenting the kids. Following that, she entered a short-lived marriage with celebrity chef Xolani Sabelo, which ended dramatically when Sabelo took to social media, claiming she had forced him into the marriage.

Now, with a new man on her arm, Mzansi is weighing in once again. The reactions online ranged from concern to full-on defence. Here is what people had to say under @Bongekile's post:

@_Bongekile_ said: "At this rate, her dating history is becoming a case study in ignoring red flags. She'll break the record for choosing the same type of man over and over again 😭😭😭"

@Khumalothando19 exclaimed: "Oh! The way she loved S'bindi, I doubt she'll ever love anyone like that. She gave that man her all. She reminds me of DJ Zinhle, the way they loved their baby daddies, anything after them is a compromise cause at the end of the day, they need to move on."

@Oscarkhomotsoh: "She must be desperate aii."

Vuyokazi Nciweni’s dating history has gone viral. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi goes under the knife

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi Nciweni had shared the before and after from her tummy tuck.

Nciweni recently underwent a mommy makeover to transform her body, going through several procedures to achieve her dream physique, and she looks amazing.

Source: Briefly News