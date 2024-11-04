The drama around Vuyokazi Nciweni and her husband, Chef Xolani Sabelo, kept getting worse

The top chef recently claimed that he was forced to pay Lobola for his wife, Vuyokazi

Xolani Sabelo further said the reality TV star pressured him to marry her, though he didn't want to

The South African reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni has been through a lot, and recently, her husband made a confession and damning claims about their marriage.

Chef Xolani Sabelo claims he was forced to pay lobola

The South African reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni once again made headlines on social media after she found love in the arms of a South African chef, Xolani Sabelo.

Recently, the newly married couple became the talk of the town after Xolani Sabelo made a candid confession that he did cheat on his wife, Vuyokazi Nciweni. He also claimed that Nciweni pressured him to pay Lobola for her even though he didn't want to marry her.

Nciweni also stated their failed marriage and a pending divorce on her Instagram page recently.

The statement reads:

"These accusations have brought to light a side of him that I was previously unaware of or perhaps chose not to see. I am devastated by the things said, and I am struggling to process the emotional impact of this situation. I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart, as recent events have deeply affected me. I am a woman who has always sought to live my life with authenticity and privacy, yet I continually find my personal life in the public domain, especially regarding my relationships..."

