Social Media Users Reveal Anele Mdoda’s Husband Buzza James’ Alleged Baby Mamas
- Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James has been trending on social media this week since marrying the TV personality
- Social media users this week shared some of James' history on Instagram and Twitter after his wedding to Mdoda
- Briefly News contacted Mr James on Thursday, 24 April regarding reports that he has two baby mamas
South Africans shared that Anele Mdoda's attorney boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James was previously engaged and has two children with different women.
Mdoda, who got married in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, 20 April confirmed her wedding ceremony when she shared photos and videos on her social media pages this week.
Zimoja previously reported that James was involved with Katlego Mokonyane, who is the daughter of ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane. The publication adds that James threatened to expose his former fiancée, Katlego when she wanted to leave the relationship after the birth of their baby.
The publication added that Nomvula has nothing to hide, but she was disappointed at her daughter's ex for stooping low when she thought highly of him.
Social media user @suria_n shared on Maphepha_Ndaba's Instagram post that James also has a baby with a woman named Alice. It is unclear if Alice is Katlego's second name or another woman.
Another Instagram user @Mizzredlipz revealed on the blog that James has two children with different women.
Briefly News contacted Mr James on Thursday, 24 April regarding the Zimoja article, his alleged ex-fiancée, his children and other baby mama, as speculated on social media. He was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this article.
South Africans: "Is Buzza James a real prince?"
@Xhosa_Version replied:
"A prince that got married at 45 is the first one, and he is not a prince."
@PostiveImpact89 said:
"How is he a Thembu and Xhosa at the same time? Can one person have two clan names from different bloodline? Xhosa clan and Thembu clan are two different bloodlines. The government needs to correct this thing of calling people Xhosa."
@thevoicesssss wrote:
"Mashaya (A liar) of note that one. He's very dry but knows how to secure the bag from woman."
@Ayabong81838348 replied:
"Her (Anele) husband is not Dalindyebo's son though. So, he is not eligible for the crown which means. Anele can't be the first lady."
@XUFFLER responded:
"Being a prince and also a stepdad is just insane."
@Dimpled_Proo said:
"First Lady to her husband not the tribe."
Katlego Mokonyane's company reportedly investigated
Mail&Gurdian reported in 2020 that David Makhura revealed that 102 companies doing business with the Gauteng province were identified for investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
