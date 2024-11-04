Anele Mdoda is allegedly dating Bonelela "Buzza" James, but the relationship remains unconfirmed despite fans spotting them together

The couple recently celebrated Halloween with a lavish party, where Anele dressed as Cruella De Ville and Buzza as Stanley Ipkiss, sharing glimpses on social media

Fans have reacted positively to their rumoured relationship, expressing excitement and approval on various social media platforms

Award-winning South African radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda is allegedly dating Bonelela "Buzza" James. The star has not confirmed her relationship, but fans have spotted them together on various occasions.

Social media users have unearthed pictures of Anele Mdoda and her rumoured boyfriend. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda allegedly dating Buzza James

Top Mzansi media personalities are in love and happy, but they are keeping their relationships hush-hush. From Bonang Matheba dating David Phume to Anele Mdoda allegedly dating Bonelela "Buzza" James.

The Celebrity Game Night star has always kept her love life off social media, but eagle-eyed fans put two and two together and concluded the two were dating. Social media investigators noted how Buzza James shared a post with Anele in October and wrote:

“You are chosen for beautiful things – Madisson Ryan Ward.”

Anele jumped into the comments section and commented:

“Happiest girl in the world.”

Anele Mdoda spends Halloween with her rumoured boyfriend

The rumoured couple allegedly threw a lavish party and invited their close friends and family. Anele Mdoda headed to her X page to share a glimpse of her and her man's costumes. The star dressed as Cruella De Ville, while James was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Fans react to Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' Halloween costumes

Social media users are here for the latest couple in town. Many said they approved of Anele and Buzza, who is allegedly a lawyer and a Xhosa Prince of the AbaThembu tribe.

@speshagirl said:

“Launch party ke sana, so happy for ya’ll.”

@teegan commented:

“Love at its best guys.”

@lebo_m wrote:

“Why did I see this coming?”

