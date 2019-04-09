Anele Mdoda's biography: age, boyfriend, husband, sister and net worth

Anele Mdoda is not a new name in South Africa, especially in the media industry. She couples up as a radio and TV personality. She is also famous for her vivacious personality and bold fashion sense. Details about Anele's biography take you on a journey through the joys of her existence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Where was Anele Mdoda born? Photo: @entertainmentsa

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda has risen gradually to where she is. She started as a radio station host way back in 2004 when she was a student at the University of Pretoria. She has risen from a radio station host to a TV host. She was also lucky to represent South Africa at the 2019 Oscars Awards. She is an icon that people should look up to.

Anele Mdoda's profile summary

Full name: Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda Stage name: Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19th May 1994

19th May 1994 Age: 37 years in 2021

37 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Alma mater: University of Pretoria

University of Pretoria Occupation: Professional DJ, Radio host, TV host, Author

Professional DJ, Radio host, TV host, Author Anele Mdoda's baby daddy: Thandie

Thandie Son: Alakhe-Iizwe

Alakhe-Iizwe Anele Mdoda's Instagram: zintathu

zintathu Facebook: Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda Twitter: @Anele

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Anele Mdoda's biography

There is so much about this infectious media personality that you ought to know. It has taken her time and sacrifices to get to where she is right now. Her resilience, hard work, and belief that everything is possible is the reason why she is a celebrated South African icon.

Anele Mdoda's age

How old is Anele Mdoda? The talented radio and TV host was born in Mthatha, in the eastern parts of the Cape province, on 19th May 1984. As of date, she is thirty-seven years old.

The media personality lived with her family in the eastern part of Cape Town, and in 2021 when a photo of Anele Mdoda's house was shared online, fans were excited to see she had a beautiful childhood, unlike most celebrities.

Anele Mdoda's sister

Is Thembisa Mdoda related to Anele Mdoda? Yes, Thembisa Mdoda and Anele Mdoda are related. They are sisters; Thembisa is the elder one. Thembisa was born on 16th November 1982 and at the time of writing this, she is thirty-nine years old.

Apart from Thembisa Mdoda’s age, most people are interested in knowing who Thembisa Mdoda is married to? She married Atandwa Kani, an actor, on 11th August 2012. The two bore twins. Their marriage, however, did not last and they separated in 2015.

Anele Mdoda's husband

How gorgeous is the media personality? Photo: @tropicsmagazine

Source: Instagram

Despite her bubbly personality, Anele belongs to the category of Mzansi celebrities who prefer to keep details of their lives under lock and key. Nonetheless, she has been involved in relationships that were shrouded in mystery.

Her most publicized relationship was with Thandile, and it lasted for quite a while. They even bore a son, Alakhe-Ilizwe, in August 2015. Anele's relationship with Thandile ended months after the birth of her baby, and she has since then focused on raising Alakhe, who turned six, in 2021.

Anele Mdoda's boyfriend

Who is Anele Mdoda dating? Anele became the talk of social media when she entered into a relationship with Thoba Mkangisa. Thoba is believed to be Anele Mdoda's boyfriend. There were allegations that Thoba was looking to ask Anele to marry him. Since the duo is big on tradition, they were considering proceeding to prepare for their lobola.

Even though the allegations have been going on for the past year and a half, the duo has not responded to them. Neither have they posted on their social media about their relationship.

Anele Mdoda's career

Where is Anele Mdoda? She is a public figure in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: @_ubetoo

Source: Instagram

Anele started her career as a radio personality and DJ in 2004. By then, she was a student pursuing politics and international relations at the University of Pretoria. While on campus, she met Grant Nash, and after interacting for a couple of days, the two built on-air chemistry.

Later on, in 2007, she landed a gig at Highveld FM, a Johannesburg-based radio station. When she landed the job, she saw the need for a co-host. She suggested Nash, and that is how the pair made their show a success. At Highveld FM, they hosted an evening show that aired on weekdays. They worked at Highveld FM for one year.

In March 2008, the pair landed a better deal. The national broadcaster, 5FM, asked the two to take up the F & Martinengo Show. Both their lives flourished from there.

Anele Mdoda's TV roles

Apart from her lucrative career as a radio personality, she boasts of a thriving career on TV. She has served as a TV host, judge and MC. These are the shows she has been affiliated with:

Clash of the Choirs SA

Dream School SA

I Am Season 1

Season 1 Is That a Fact? Season 1

Season 1 Minni Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones Season 1

Season 1 Miss South Africa

Our Perfect Wedding

Real Talk

SA's Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing Season 5

Season 5 The Bantu Hour

The Comedy Central Roast

The Road To Miss South Africa

The South African Film and Television Awards Season 8

Season 8 The Voice South Africa Season 3

Season 3 Tongue in Cheek

Zaziwa Season 4

Anele Mdoda's awards

Winning awards is a testament to how much work she has put in growing her career and how it has paid her off. These are the awards she has bagged:

Best Daytime Radio Show in South Africa

Most Stylish Personality in South Africa

Rising Star of the Year Media Magazine 2012

Best Radio Personality in South Africa Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Anele Mdoda's net worth

Ms Mdoda has worked hard to get to where she is right now. Most people are curious to know what her net worth is. Anele Mdoda's net worth is estimated to be $10 million. However, she has not come out to confirm whether the figures are correct.

How did Anele Mdoda lose weight?

If you have been following her on social media, you can note that the media personality has lost a bit of weight and is looking more snatched. She has actively shared photos of her weight loss journey, and the transformation has gotten most people talking.

In June 2021, one of her fans asked her on Twitter what her secret was. She was open and bold enough to reveal how boxing and tennis had helped her keep fit. She also mentioned she was on an eating plan and how much the results had sprinkled happiness to her.

Anele Mdoda is one of the people that South Africa can be very proud of. She started her career as a young lady and took all the risks to get to the top. At her age, she has made a fortune out of what she does. What is even more inspiring is that she gives back to society through her fame. She encourages people to focus on their goals and work towards achieving them. She also encourages them to surround themselves with quality people.

READ ALSO: JoJo Siwa's net worth, age, height, parents, songs, merch, house, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published enthralling details about JoJo Siwa. You will not believe how much she has accomplished at her age.

JoJo Siwa is a celebrity and thriving YouTuber, singer, entrepreneur and model. She was thrust into the limelight at the tender age of seven and leveraged the opportunity to create a lucrative career.

Source: Briefly.co.za