Duncan & Brighton Butler’s divorce: The truth and the aftermath

Nowadays, it is hard to see celebrity marriages stand the test of time as the divorce rate is high. Recently, famous fashion blogger Brighton Butler filed for divorce from her husband after three years of marriage. As a result, the unfolding saga surrounding Brighton Butler's divorce has become a trending topic, captivating many.

Brighton Butler and her ex-husband, Duncan. Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2020, social media influencer Brighton Butler married Duncan Butler III. They shared moments of their love openly on social media and welcomed two children. Fans admired their affectionate displays but were dismayed by the news of their divorce in 2023. This has prompted many speculations about what led to the unexpected dissolution of their seemingly happy union.

Brighton Butler's biography summary

Full name Brighton Keller Butler Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1989 Age 34 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (170 cm) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Dark brown Mother Dee Keller Father Steve Keller Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Duncan Butler III Children 2 University/College University of Texas Profession Fashion blogger Social media handle Instagram

Background information

The fashion police's full name is Brighton Keller Butler. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on 8 December 1989. Brighton Butler's age as of February 2024 is 34. She is the eldest of four children in her family. She has two sisters and a brother and is of American nationality with white ethnicity.

Who is Brighton Keller's dad? Her father is Steve, and her mother is Dee. Her father is a real estate developer, while her mum is a retired lawyer and show designer. The couple moved from Texas to Dallas, where they groomed their children. The social media influencer is a graduate of the University of Texas in Austin. She majored in Business Honours and Accounting.

Fast facts on Brighton Butler. Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

The social media influencer is a famous fashionista, fashion blogger, and social media influencer. Before she ventured into the world of fashion, she previously worked at a 'big four' accounting firm when she obtained her CPA after graduation.

As a graduate with a degree in business, she had a thing for business, just like her parents. Also, her friends engaged themselves in constant talk of fashion, which kindled a liking for that career path.

She decided to go into fashion after her mother launched an Italian shoe line. The social media influencer launched her blog, BrightonTheDay, in 2011, and it is now one of the best sources in the fashion world. The website discusses fashion and other food, beauty, travel, and lifestyle blogs.

Aside from her popular public site, she is a fashion diva on social media. She uses her Instagram account, which has over 384,000 followers, to showcase outfits, designs, and lifestyle. Her boost comes from ambassadorial deals and collaborations with renowned brands like American Express, Sephora, and Google.

Duncan Butler's ex-wife is also a philanthropist. She is a non-government organisation's official co-founder, Les Filles a La Mode. They raise funds for Hurricane Katrina's destruction.

Brighton Butler and her children. Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Duncan Butler Dallas?

He is the ex-husband of the social media influencer. He is a lawyer and entrepreneur, based on the little information about him. He lives a private lifestyle and can be seen on a few posts on his former wife's Instagram page.

Duncan Butler III married Brighton on 25 January 2020 after they engaged in 2019 in Denver. Brighton Butler and Duncan share two children, a boy and a girl. Their son, Four, was born on 21 February 2021, while their daughter, Blake, was born on 29 September 2022.

What happened with Brighton Butler's husband?

Brighton filed for a divorce from her husband in May 2023. Brighton Butler and Duncan Butler's divorce happened after three years of marriage.

Why did Brighton Butler file for divorce?

The reason behind Brighton Keller Butler's divorce from her husband is unclear. Some speculated that it is due to infidelity or differences in the parenting style of their kids. In contrast, some others claim that Brigton is more career-oriented than Duncan.

Others state that Brighton was abused in the marriage for a certain time because Duncan was fighting addiction. The couple have been going for court hearings while keeping the divorce details confidential. There is no Duncan Butler's Dallas restraining order, as the duo seem to co-parent their children amidst divorce.

Brighton Butler looked into her mobile device while posing for a photograph. Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

Several questions have been asked about Brighton Keller by searchers. Below are some of them and the best answers proffered so far:

Where is Brighton Keller from? She is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is an American.

Who is Brighton Butler's husband? She was formerly married to Duncan Butler. She has yet to remarry or date another person.

Why did Brighton Butler file for divorce? The reason for the divorce is confidential and yet to be disclosed.

Who are Brighton Butler's children? She has a son named Four and a daughter named Blake.

When did Brighton Butler file for a divorce? She filed for a divorce from her husband on 2 May 2023.

Brighton Butler's divorce news shook the internet and fans. Despite the situation, she thrives in her career and remains a fashion diva on Instagram.

