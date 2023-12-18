Who is Jase and Missy Robertson's daughter? All about Mia Robertson

Mia Robertson is a celebrity kid best known as the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson. Her journey through life has not been a smooth one, as she was born with a cleft lip and palate. Mia has undergone 14 surgeries to correct this condition associated with speaking and feeding difficulty.

Robertson gives good meaning to the proverbial phrase, 'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade'. Instead of retreating from the public eye, she travels the world encouraging cleft victims with her story of physical and emotional struggles. Here is her inspirational life story.

Mia Robertson’s profile summary

Full name Mia Robertson Nickname Mia Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 2003 Age 20 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Louisiana, USA Current residence West Monroe, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Lipscomb University Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Jase and Missy Robertson Siblings 2 Profession Philanthropist, reality star, author Famous for Being Jase and Missy Robertson’s daughter Social media Instagram

How old is Mia Robertson?

Mia Robertson (aged 20 as of 2023) was born on 12 September 2003 in Louisiana, USA. Her parents, Jase and Missy, are renowned as the lead cast members of the American reality television series Duck Dynasty, which aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

Regarding her education, Mia is in her sophomore year at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, majoring in Biology.

Who are Mia Robertson’s siblings?

Robertson is the only daughter in a family of three children. Her eldest brothers are Reed and Cole Robertson.

Reed (born on 15 May 1995) is a reality television star and singer widely recognised for his album The Crimson Gospel. Conversely, Cole (born on 4 December 1997) starred in several episodes of Duck Dynasty.

What does Jase Robertson's daughter have?

The celebrity child was diagnosed with a cleft lip and the possibility of a cleft palate while still in the womb. She was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate condition in 2003.

When Mia was just 17 days old, her parents took her to the International Craniofacial Institute in Dallas, Texas, where she was fitted with palatal equipment that provided a fake roof over her mouth.

At only three months old, she had her first corrective surgery and went on to have a palate correction surgery at seven months old. This gave her a natural palate when the scars from her first operation faded.

Robertson got a second lip correction surgery at the age of five. While still in surgery, the doctors discovered that her natal passages had begun to fail due to scar tissue from the first operation.

Mia was then made to wear a nose stint for a few weeks to open and stabilise her nasal pathways after the physicians opted to operate around the nose area. In 2013, she underwent a successful bone graft surgery, which was required to fill the cleft in her upper jaw.

In July 2022, Robertson had her fourteenth surgery to remove some dental hardware from her mouth. She uploaded her photo on Instagram with the caption.

Surgery 14! Hopefully, this is the last time I'll see my doctors in this setting! It's been a long road, but we are at the finish line.

Mia Robertson’s career

Mia made her career debut as a reality star on the Duck Dynasty. She is also an author who co-wrote the Princess in Camo series with her mother, Missy. The series has four titles: Allie’s Bayou Rescue, Finding Cabin Six, Running from Reality and Dog Show Disaster.

The books are inspired by her experiences as a youngster dealing with a congenital disability and growing up in a hunting household. Additionally, Robertson is a philanthropist. She founded the Mia Moo Fund to raise awareness and finances for cleft lip and palate victims.

How much is Mia Robertson’s net worth?

According to reports, Mia has an alleged net worth of $1 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her career as a television personality and author.

Mia Robertson is a cleft lip and palate warrior who inspires many children globally with the same condition. She has had 14 surgeries in total, with multiple minor surgeries in between her fourth and fourteenth surgeries.

