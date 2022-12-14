Shane Burcaw's net worth, age, spouse, dating history, career, social media

Imagine being born with a disorder that impairs your mobility forever. This was the case for Shane Burcaw, who had to depend on other people to brush his teeth or feed him. However, unlike most people, the activist decided not to let his different abilities make him feel insecure. He has overcome the struggles that come with his condition to become one of the best American authors and YouTubers. So, what is Shane Burcaw's net worth?

Shane Burcaw's net worth is estimated at $1 million as of 2022. Burcaw was born into a very loving family. His parents made sure he did not lack as a child. A van was the only way they could get him to and from school. The writer was nominated for the Bluestem, Monarch, and Association of Illinois School Library Educators awards. He is now among the best authors in America.

Shane Burcaw's profile summary

Full name Shane Burcaw Nickname Shane Date of birth May 28th, 1992 Age 30 years old Place of birth Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States Zodiac sign Gemini Gender Male Height 4 feet 7 inches Weight 27 kg Hair colour Light-brown Eye colour Light-brown Education Moravian College Nationality American Ethnicity White-caucasian Religion Christianity Parents Jon Burcaw and Susan Varga Burcaw Siblings Andrew Burcaw Marital status Married Spouse Hannah Aylward Profession Activist, Blogger, Author, You Tuber, Motivational Speaker Net worth $I million Current residence Minneapolis, Minnesota Instagram @shaneburcaw Twitter @shaner528

Shane Burcaw's biography

Shane is an American activist, blogger, YouTuber, motivational speaker, social media personality and writer. He has gained popularity around the world because of his books, Not So Different: What You Really Want to Ask About Having a Disability (2017), Laughing at My Nightmare (2014) and Strangers Assume My Girlfriend Is My Nurse (2019).

Unfortunately, the writer has a rare condition of Spinal Muscular Dystrophy and has been in a wheelchair since he was two years old. However, this has not stopped him from living his best life. His optimistic look towards his condition caught the attention of The Huffington Post and BuzzFeed.

Shane Burcaw's age

Burcaw was born on May 28th, 1992, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA. As of 2022, he is 30 years old. He was born to his parents, Jon Burcaw, a musician, and Susan Varga Burcaw.

What disease does Shane have?

The YouTuber suffers from a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). This genetic disorder causes the weakening and wasting away of muscles used for movement. Shane Burcaw's disease caused his body to lack proteins vital for muscle growth and maintenance.

When was Shane Burcaw diagnosed with SMA?

The writer was diagnosed with SMA at birth, and, from the age of two, has relied on an electric wheelchair for locomotion. His parents brought him up with love and affection and encouraged him that there was more to him than his disability.

Because he cannot move his muscles, Shane has had to rely on a family member for almost everything. Although Shane is currently undergoing some medications and treatments, he is healthy and robust.

How did Shane Burcaw meet Hannah?

One night, Hannah bumped into a documentary about Shane's life online. She connected with his humour and interest and sent him a hey email. The next day, the writer replied to her email. They realized they had similar interests in terms of likes and hobbies.

At the time, Burcaw was living in Pennsylvania and working as an author, while Hannah was a sociology student a Carleton College. Shane Burcaw's girlfriend knew what she wanted and went for it despite his condition.

Shane Burcaw's spouse

The author started dating Hannah Aylward in 2015. They dated for four years, and on September 4th 2020, they decided to make their union official. They got married in a small backyard ceremony officiated by a guest via zoom. Around the same time, the coronavirus hit worldwide, and meetings involving multitudes were banned.

Hannah revealed that although they did not have the wedding they had envisioned, they were happy to have each other. Shane Burcaw's disability has never been an issue to Hannah. She loves him and sees more than his condition.

Shane Burcaw's career

Burcaw started blogging in 2011. His first blog was Laughing At My Nightmare, where he uses humour to discuss his condition. Burcaw has also authored various books, such as Not So Different. With his cousin, Sarah Yunsov, he runs a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medical equipment to people with muscular dystrophy diseases.

Although he does not physically participate in movie roles, Shane Burcaw's movies are doing well in the American acting industry.

Together with his wife, they have a YouTube channel where they share the everyday struggles of being in an integrated relationship. They share a daily Q&A session to connect better with their audience.

Shane Burcaw's social media accounts

Shane is active on his social media platforms. He has 471,000 followers on Instagram and 21,300 on Twitter. Their YouTube channel, Squirmy and Grubs, has 920,000 subscribers. Courtesy of this channel, they have a $5 million worth of joint account.

Where do Shane and Hannah live?

Shane Burcaw's dating history with Hannah solidified a relationship that ultimately led to marriage. The couple live in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Shane Burcaw's net worth is an accurate depiction that he chose to look at his disability differently. Although Shane has faced many challenges living with spinal muscular atrophy, he handles his situation with humour and strength.

