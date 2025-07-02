Zola Nombona went makeup-free in a pictures shared on her official Instagram account on Tuesday, 1 July 2025

Netizens reacted with praise and admiration, with some expressing scepticism wondering if she was truly makeup-free

Zola Nombona has also sparked negative and positive reactions for her fashion choices

Zola Nombona shared pictures without makeup. Image: znombona

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Zola Nombona was a sight for sore eyes after she showed off her face without makeup and had Mzansi gushing over her natural beauty.

Zola Nombona is charting social media trending charts for the right reasons. The actress, previously praised for her sterling work in My Brother’s Keeper, stunned social media users after sharing rare selfies without makeup.

Zola Nombona shows off her gorgeous face without makeup

Given the nature of her job, Zola Nombona is hardly seen without any makeup. This time she retired the face beat and lipstick for a natural look that left Mzansi men drooling. The Legacy star initially shared pictures of herself without makeup on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. The doting mother didn’t go completely natural and revealed that The Penthouse Beauty Studio did her hair. The post was captioned:

“Updating the ‘this is her’ picture. You are welcome 😎😏”

On Wednesday, 2 July 2025, the entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News reshared one of the pictures on X. The post was captioned:

“Zola Nombona shows off her face without make-up.”

Mzansi reacts as Zola Nombona shares pictures without makeup

In the comments section on X, the picture earned Mzansi’s praises, with some suggesting that she should never touch make-up ever again.

Here are some of the comments:

@emman_thompson suggested:

“She should stop wasting money on makeup.”

@TQ_Soulistic02 gushed:

"Radiant, flawless and gorgeous ❤️"

@popmzansi gushed:

“She's a beautiful girl.”

@mkasithapelo asked:

“Can someone tell me why one would wear make-up looking like this?”

However, eagle-eyed social media users noticed details about her look. Some remarked that it wasn't all natural, while others pointed out that her eyes seemed affected by the makeup.

@TheVendaDoll claimed:

“Looks like her eyes are swelling from the eyelash installation. 😩 Ladies, never ignore this. You might go blind!”

@BSNcube suggested:

“Remove the wig filters touch ups, face app and use Mobicel camera.”

@Limpho_ZA argued:

“We can't ascertain for real that there's no makeup here.”

Zola Nombona showed off her face without makeup. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Zola Nombona praised after rocking Xhosa outfit

This isn't the first time Zola Nombona has earned Mzansi's praise over her look.

The actress turned heads with her stylish Xhosa outfit. She received widespread praise from followers for her beauty and traditional look.

Three pictures of the stunning actress wearing the lovely design were shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @odedanilo on Monday, 19 May 2025. The lovely snaps showed the actress striking poses in her vegetable garden.

Zola Nombona roasted for wearing Ariana Grande-inspired dress

It's not always that Zola Nombona is praised for her look on social media.

Briefly News reported that Zola Nombona was criticised for wearing a knock-off Ariana Grande-inspired dress by Khai Arteler while hosting the African Oscars Celebration Night in Sandton.

Fans compared her look to Ariana’s, with others praising her version while some felt South African designers struggle to replicate international styles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News