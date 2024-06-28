Zola Nombona Applauded for Acting Skills on ‘My Brother’s Keeper’: “She Always Kills Her Roles”
- Zola Nombona was applauded for her impressive acting skills on My Brother's Keeper
- Mzansi praised her role as Fakazile, and for always coming to the party and bringing her A-game into her performances
- Fans showed love to Zola and her incredible acting skills, saying she was the star of the show
Mzansi sang Zola Nombona's praises for her role in My Brother's Keeper, saying the actress has never dropped the ball when it came to giving fans an unforgettable performance.
Fans show love to Zola Nombona
Zola Nombona has again captivated viewers with her performance on My Brother's Keeper, so much so that she has earned high praise on social media.
Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald led the conversation about Zola's character, Fakazile, saying it's her best role yet, and followers agreed:
sempe_siyabonga said:
"She always kills her roles; there is nothing new here."
truly_vikki agreed:
"I totally agree! I used to love her as Monde in Lockdown, but this? Fakazile Shabalala is fire!"
jethronyagti admitted:
"The main reason I tune in is to see my favorite character, Fakazile. She is the star of the show."
zulucupcake wrote:
"Oh, absolutely, hands down!!"
EziweMagula posted:
"She's killing this role."
The Bala Family renewed for new season
Zola isn't the only Mzansi star dazzling fans with her on-screen talent. The Bala Family appears to have impressed viewers so much that the show has been renewed for a second season.
The superstar family, along with Mzansi Magic, shared the news that they would return to the small screens in August 2024.
Brielfy News shared online reactions to the announcement, with Mzansi expressing mixed reactions of excitement and dread.
Florence Masebe bids farewell to Skeem Saam
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Florence "Flo" Masebe's goodbye message before her exit from Skeem Saam.
Fans were sad to see her go but wished her well and praised her acting skills on the popular show:
AtiredXolisa said:
"The only character sub in the history of SA TV that has flawlessly captured the essence of the original actor. You are so incredible, mme Flo."
Source: Briefly News
