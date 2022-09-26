Certain media personalities become as famous and influential as the celebrities they interview thanks to aspects like an undeniable charm, approachable nature, and friendly demeanour that draw viewers in. Deirdre Bosa is a TV personality who has made a name for herself by appearing on top shows and interviewing some of the most influential celebrities in their respective fields. Here is everything we know about her.

More fondly known as 'Dee' through fans and colleagues, the anchor stars in a Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) show called TechCheck, which focuses on the latest cutting-edge technology and developments within the niche field. So, what all do we know about the well-loved presenter's career and other aspects of her life? Here is a profile summary of her before diving into her professional life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Deirdre Bosa (née Deirdre Morris) Nickname 'Dee' Date of birth 1983-1985 (estimated) Age 39-41 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace San Francisco, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Undisclosed Current residence San Francisco, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Darryl Bosa (2014) Ethnicity Mixed heritage (American/Taiwanese descent) Gender Female Weight 55 kg Height 165 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession News anchor, TV personality Education McGill University (Masters in journalism) Native language English Net worth $2 million Social media profiles @dee_bosa on Twitter @deirdrebosa on Instagram (unconfirmed)

Now that we know who hosts TechCheck, who is on CNBC TechCheck alongside Deirdre? Carl Quintanilla and Jon Fortt host their segment of the show on the East Coast, with senior media and entertainment reporter Julia Boorstin assisting from her Los Angeles location where necessary. Here are more details on the well-loved media personality.

Deirdre Bosa’s age

Her birthyear and age have never been confirmed, but most online sources estimate her birthyear to be anywhere between 1983-1985. This would make her around 39-41 years old.

Deirdre Bosa’s nationality

Born in San Francisco, California, to a Canadian father and Taiwanese mother, she is of mixed heritage but holds American nationality.

Deirdre Bosa’s husband

The TV host is happily married to Darryl Bosa, entrepreneur and founder of CMPNY, a coworking space that curates and creates working environments. She had never disclosed when she and her now-husband initially began to date, but online reports estimate it to be around 2013.

Deirdre Bosa’s wedding to Darryl took place in August of 2014 in what some describe as a fairytale wedding in Maui, one of Hawaii's most scenic islands. The duo seem to be going from strength to strength since their marriage.

Deirdre Bosa’s height

She stands at 165 cm, considered to be average height.

Deirdre Bosa’s TV shows

To date, the only recorded TV appearances the anchor has had is through the CNBC network, initially as a technology reporter for them before she landed her spin-off show through the same network, which we know to be TechCheck.

Deirdre Bosa’s net worth

Deirdre Bosa’s salary is reported to be $125,000 annually, with her net worth currently at an estimated value of $2 million.

Deirdre Bosa’s profiles

Deirdre Bosa’s Instagram seems to be under a private profile called @deirdrebosa with 940 followers, but it has not been confirmed by her or verified. Her Twitter page is @dee_bosa, where she has 47 thousand followers.

Deirdre Bosa went from regularly reporting on technology-based news updates to hosting her technology and development show, showing her impressive knowledge of the topic and knack for finding a quality story viewers want to hear.

