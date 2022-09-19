Kwesta is undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prominent rappers in recent years, with major hits like Ngud', Khethile Khethile, Spirit and Nomayini making him a household name. Since the star is such a public figure, many are curious about his personal life, including romantic relationships. Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Mvelase, is a central talking point surrounding the star, and she has become a public figure in her own right.

The rapper and his wife seem happier than ever. Photo: @yonessalvv on Instagram (modified by author)

For starters, she has gained a significant following on social media, as she is a self-proclaimed digital creator and owns a company that designs bridal dresses and accessories. In addition, her strong entrepreneurial skills and alluring online persona have helped her gain her following separate from her famous husband. Before we go into more details on her career aspirations and relationship with the renowned local rapper, here is a summary of Yolanda Mvelase’s biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Yolanda Vanessa Mvelase/Vilakazi Nickname Yolanda Date of birth 13 October 1990 Age 32 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Westville , Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (unconfirmed) Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Undisclosed Height Undisclosed Hair colour Black (braids) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Vusi Mvelase (father), mother unknown Children Khai Asemahle Vilakazi and Kenya Elihle Vilakazi Profession Entrepreneur, social media personality Education Undisclosed Native language isiZulu, fluent in English Net worth Approximately $1 million to $2 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Most details about the rapper's wife are easily found online, but facts like her weight, height and early background have not been disclosed. But, she documents most of her daily life on her social media, and details of her current career endeavours can be found there too. So, here is what else we know about her in more detail.

Yolanda Mvelase’s age

Before we get into the details of her professional life and marriage to Kwesta, how old is Yolanda Mvelase? Yolanda Mvelase’s birthday falls on 13 October 1990, making her 32 years old as of September 2022.

Where is Kwesta’s wife from?

Sources state she is originally from the suburb of Westville in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Yolanda Mvelase’s husband

As we already know, her husband is the successful local rapper and songwriter Kwesta, also known by his real name, Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi. The duo had a traditional wedding in 2018 but went on to have their dream 'white wedding' in 2019.

How long has Kwesta been with his wife?

Although only married for around three years, the duo have been together since 2010, when they met on the music video set. The couple appears to be going strong ever since.

The famous couple is not afraid to show public displays of affection in their social media posts. Photo: @yonessalvv on Instagram (modified by author)

Yolanda Mvelase’s children

The happy couple has had two daughters, Khai Asemahle Vilakazi and Kenya Elihle Vilakazi. The couple's daughters are frequently seen on their social media pages.

Yolanda Mvelase’s career

Yolanda Mvelase’s job at the moment is being the owner of a bridal brand named Beaded Brides, a brand described as 'Everything bridal for the modern bride with a touch of African flair!' on its Instagram page. Besides her business endeavour, she is also in partnership with various brands and posts about the partnerships on her social media pages.

The digital creator has various band sponsors, which adds to her impressive net worth. Photo: @yonessalvv on Instagram (modified by author)

Yolanda Mvelase’s net worth

Thanks to her business moves and brand partnerships, she has an estimated net worth of between $1 million-$2 million, according to various outlets.

Yolanda Mvelase’s profiles

You can find her under @yonessalvv on Instagram, with 806,000 followers as of 27 September 2022. Her Twitter page is @YoNessaLv, with 3,127 followers. She does not have any other confirmed forms of social media.

Yolanda Mvelase may be primarily known as Kwesta's wife, but she is more than just her famous partner's other half. A businesswoman and media personality, her significant social media following shows she has a massive fanbase in her own right.

