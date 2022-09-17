It is normal to be curious about your favorite celebrity’s personal life. While some prefer to showcase their lives, others prefer to lay low. Hang Knighton gained the people’s attention as Zachary Knighton’s wife. Zachary is an American actor featured in various movies and shows such as Happy Endings, Believe Me, The Hitcher, and many others.

Zachary Knighton as Orville 'Rick' Wright from the CBS series MAGNUM P.I. Photo: Christopher Patey/CBS

As Hang’s career life or business ventures are unknown, it is difficult to determine Hang Knighton's net worth. However, her ex-husband’s net worth is approximately $8 million. During their divorce, she may have gotten a share of Zachary’s fortune.

Hang Knighton's profiles and bio

Full Name Hang Knighton Date of Birth May 22, 1980 Place of Birth New York Age 42 years in 2022 Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Marital Status Divorced Children One

Early life

Hang Knighton's age is 42 years as of 2022. As Zachary’s fans are often curious about this, Hang Knighton's ethnicity is Asian.

Actor Zachary Nighton attends the premiere of "Big Bear" at The London Hotel on September 19, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Hang Knighton's education

Despite achieving celebrity status, Hang has preferred to lead a private life over the years. For this reason, little information is known about her. She was born on May 22, 1980, in New York. In terms of education, she graduated high school but did not attend college.

Hang Knighton's career

Hang’s career remains a mystery as she does not reveal her sources of income to the media. Luckily, she can keep her endeavors private, unlike Zachary, who is constantly on the screens.

Hang Knighton's spouse

Zachary Knighton became Hang Knighton's husband after the couple exchanged vows in 2008. They later divorced in 2015. During their marriage, they were hardly spotted together in public. After the announcement of their divorce, they did not share the reason for this decision with the public.

Who are Hang Knighton's children?

On September 20, 2010, Hang and Zachary welcomed a beautiful baby girl. They named their daughter Tallulah Knighton.

What is Zachary Knighton in?

Some of his earliest popular films were Cherry Falls in 2000, The Mudge Boy in 2003, and the horror remake of The Hitcher in 2007. In 2009, he starred as Bryce Varley in FlashForward. In April 2011, he played the leading role of Dave Rose in Happy Endings, a comedy series.

He acted alongside phenomenal actors and actresses such as Damon Wayans Jr., Eliza Coupe, Casey Wilson, and Elisha Cuthbert. Unfortunately, the series got cancelled in 2013 after 57 episodes.

Zachary Knighton and Hang Knighton exchanged vows in 2008. Photo: Karen Neal

In 2014, he was featured in Parenthood as a guest in 5 episodes and played the leading role in Weird Loners the following year. In 2018, he joined as a cast member in the second season of Santa Clarita Diet.

The same year, he also got roles in StartUp, LA to Vegas, and a chance to play the main character in Magnum P.I. After producing four seasons of Magnum P.I., CBS cancelled the show. Luckily, NBC picked it up, and the series is set to continue in 2022.

Who is Zachary Knighton's wife?

Zachary moved on shortly after the divorce. So, who is Betsy Phillips married to? Well, you guessed right! Zachary and Betsy exchanged their vows on August 27, 2018. The couple got their first child, Bear Analu Knighton, on October 25, 2019. They later got their second lovely boy, Bowen Luck Knighton, on November 12, 2021. The couple appears happily in love as they constantly share their beautiful pictures on social media.

Betsy Philips is an American actress who has acted in several movies and shows. These include Bounce Past, The Love Inside, and Magnum P.I. She was born in Los Angeles, United States.

Hang Knighton has managed to keep her personal affairs away from the media for many years. She has pulled it through quite well despite being in the spotlight during her marriage and divorce from a celebrity.

