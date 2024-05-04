It's been 8 months since the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, and they finally met with fans in Kimberly in the Northern Cape

Fans were excited to meet some of their rugby heroes at the Kimberley Diamond Pavilion Mall to take photos with the champs and the trophy

South Africa won the Rugby World Cup and made history by becoming the only country in the world to win the title four times

After 8 months of winning the Rugby World Cup, the Springboks finally brought the Webb Ellis Cup to Kimberley. Images: @GCIS

Source: Twitter

KIMBERLEY - Excitement soared in Kimberley, Northern Cape, as the Webb Ellis Cup tour finally reached the town.

Webb Ellis Cup tour

According to the SABC, the tour comes nearly eight months after the Springboks clinched their historic fourth Rugby World Cup victory.

Rugby stars like Malcolm Marx, Duane Vermeulen, and Deon Fourie were greeted by eager fans at the Kimberley Diamond Pavilion Mall.

Malcolm Marx, the Springbok player, expressed his excitement at meeting the fans and shared updates on his recovery. He said the enduring support from rugby fans and the ongoing buzz from the World Cup victory made the visit to Kimberley even more special.

Mzansi still celebrating

The Springboks' triumph in the Rugby World Cup, where they made history by securing their fourth title by defeating New Zealand, continues to resonate with fans across South Africa. However, some feel that their feelings are not the same months later.

Here are some of the reactions:

@LamarJones commented:

"Hai, they can't be serious."

@Andrew Keys joked:

"Wow, Kimberley is suddenly so green and has grown tremendously, hau!"

@Nombuso Fazie shared:

"That oomph died long ago."

@Ernest Leepile questioned:

"When was this in Kimberly? I haven't heard or seen it here on Kimberly."

@braham Rawana joked:

"The only thing faster in this country is fuel increases."

@Ajith Kumar said:

"Northern Cape is not a very important province, so they went there last, lol."

