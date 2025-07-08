Springboks new captain Jesse Kriel was seen flaunting another expensive car on social media as he continues to lead the national team in Siya Kolisi's absence

The 31-year-old was instrumental as South Africa defeated Italy in their Test match on Saturday

Kriel’s leadership on and off the field continues to captivate fans, as he takes charge of the Springboks

Jesse Kriel has remained in he spotlight since taking over as Springboks captain in the absence of Siya Kolisi, who is still battling with injury.

The 31-year-old recently showed off his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, which is said to be worth R1.5 million in the South African market, but he has now shared another expensive ride on his social media.

In Siya's absence, Kriel captained Boks to victory against the Barbarians in the Qatar Airways Cup before doing the same in their Test match against Italy over the weekend.

Kriel shows off R2.1m Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio car

Kriel continues to make headlines on the social media space as he showcased an expensive ride on his Instagram page.

The vehicle is believed to be a Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio car and it was a beauty to behold.

According to Car.co.za, the Italian brand car is said to be worth R2.1 million in he South African market.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio specifications

According to the Alfa Romeo official website, Quadrifoglio features a 2.9-litre (2891 cc) V6 turbocharged petrol engine mounted in the front, producing a maximum power output of 375 kW at 6500 r/min and peak torque of 600 Nm between 2500–5000 r/min, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 307 km/h.

It also comes with a a 58-litre fuel tank, it offers an estimated range of 574 km, an average fuel consumption of 10.1 litres per 100 km, and a CO₂ emission rating of 228 g/km.

It is well-equipped with front and rear park distance control, rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring.

It features matrix LED adaptive headlights with directional turning, high beam assist, LED daytime running lights, and Xenon headlights for enhanced visibility.

The sports suspension, driving mode selector (DNA: Dynamic, Natural, Advanced Efficiency, Race), and tyre pressure monitoring system ensure dynamic performance and safety.

Kolisi and Kriel’s bond continues to inspire fans

Kolisi recently posted a beautiful video of himself embracing Kriel after the 2023 Rugby World Cup match, showing a moment that highlighted the strong bond between the two Rugby stars.

With Kolisi sidelined due to a neck injury, Kriel has stepped up to lead the Springboks, guiding the team to back-to-back victories.

Kriel reacts after replacing Kolisi as Springboks' captain

Briefly News also reported that Kriel commented after being named the Boks captain with Kolisi being out due to injury.

The Sharks rugby star was initially named in Rassie Erasmus' squad before he withdrew from the team due to injury.

