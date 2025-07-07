A Mzansi woman's TikTok video went viral after she discovered an expensive Woolworths Prosciutto pack

The package's exorbitant price led to online speculation and debate about the cost of luxury groceries

The price highlighted concerns about rising food inflation in South Africa and questioned the affordability of luxury groceries

South Africans were simultaneously amused and concerned by a viral TikTok video showcasing a Woolworths prosciutto pack priced at an exorbitant R10,000, sparking debate about luxury grocery costs and affordability.

A South African woman’s TikTok video went viral after she came across a Woolworths prosciutto pack with a shockingly high price tag. Image: @chichichows

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has gone viral after spotting a Woolworths prosciutto pack priced at R10 000, and the internet is not okay. The recent TikTok video, posted by user @chichichows, shows her disbelief as she picks up the 8g package and zooms in on the price tag.

The sticker, marked R9999.99, caused a stir among Mzansi TikTokers who were quick to question how the portion could cost so much. Prosciutto, a dry-cured Italian ham, is usually known for its premium quality and price, but this Woolworths find took that to the next level, according to netizens in the comments.

The cost of living in South Africa

Some viewers pointed out that it could be a technical glitch or an incorrect scanning label; others said it might be imported and ultra-rare. Whether real or a slip-up, the video became a hilarious commentary on the rising cost of luxury groceries and the lengths some are willing (or not) to go for gourmet meats.

With food inflation biting hard in South Africa, the clip sparked debate on affordability and whether local stores should be stocking such high-ticket items.

The moment a woman discovered a pricey Woolworths prosciutto pack was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral in South Africa. Image: @chichichows

Source: TikTok

Mzansi react to the video

Snookcums said:

"It comes with the knife and the stand, so maybe it's not a bad price. But honestly, there’s no way I could finish 8kg of prosciutto in my entire life. 😁"

Colette Jae wrote:

"I’m too broke to even know if this is beef or chicken… or neither?"

ST4R said:

"Woolworths in Sandton had a R16,000 perfume last year. I saw it with my own eyes. 😭😭😭"

Tshegofatso Phalane added:

"There will be signs. 😔🫵🏽"

Joey’s said:

"Compared to other countries, it’s actually affordable considering the quality, spices, and ageing."

TooCool said:

"Influencers, this is your moment. We need a review, please. 😭😂"

Lwezi asked:

"Wait… are we talking in Rands or Nairas? 😭"

Jordan said:

"It’s a surprise purchase. You buy this and get to take the whole Woolies home with you. 🤣"

Plant asked:

"Does it cook and serve itself? 👀"

Buhlebendalo said:

"They really removed the cents to make it look less expensive. 🤧🤚🏽"

Sixty asked:

"Which Woolworths is this?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

