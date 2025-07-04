South Africa gushes over high-end Woolies in Durbanville, Cape Town
- A new Woolworths Food Emporium has garnered significant attention and praise for its luxurious design
- A viral TikTok video showcased the store's high-end amenities and diverse product range, which led to widespread admiration
- The store aims to elevate the grocery experience with features such as pet-friendly zones and chef-led sections
South Africans are praising the newly opened Woolworths Food Emporium in Durbanville for its luxurious design, gourmet offerings, and elevated shopping experience, as seen in a viral TikTok video.
A brand‑new flagship Woolworths Food Emporium in Durbanville’s Village Square has caused a stir, earning praise for its high‑end offerings, elegant design, and fresh‑food experience. In a viral TikTok clip, shoppers marvelled at the store’s spacious layout, upmarket amenities, and gourmet food selection, sparking a wave of admiration from Mzansi.
Retail chain Woolworths officially launched its first Food Emporium at Village Square on 2 July 2025, calling it 'a feast of the senses'. A TikTok video posted by user @nikita_narainsamy shows polished visuals of sleek glass displays, beautifully arranged shelves, and gourmet ready meals, prompting users to express delight.
Woolies' goal to combine luxury with value
The store isn’t just about looks; it delivers value, too. This combination of luxury ambience, wide product range, and genuine value helped the Durbanville emporium stand out. Woolworths continues to expand this premium format, aiming to elevate the in-store dining and grocery experience
With elements such as pet-friendly zones, handcrafted goods, and chef-led pantry sections, they’re targeting shoppers who want fresh, varied, and premium products without the usual price premium. In Durbanville, consumers are already sold. And for many proud Capetonians, it has redefined what a grocery run can feel like.
Mzansi react to the TikTok video
Viv G said:
"Love it! The new Durbanville Woolworths Food Emporium is a refined shopping experience. 💯👌"
It's Me Hi wrote:
"Woolworths is making its mark, and it’s giving Marks & Spencer vibes. Expensive, but worth it!"
Silomodlamini wrote:
"This is the Woolworths of all Woolworths! 🤌🏽🔥"
Bella added:
"I live so close to this Woolworths!"
Shanaaz Ibrahim30 said:
"Love it! The Plettenberg Bay Woolies upgraded to this experience too. 😍"
Sydney wrote:
"You should also show the Woolies Dash service, it's not as great from this location."
Kouthar Kiko Williams shared:
"I’ve been going to this store twice a week, it’s amazing to see the transformation. Minimal disruption, and the Woolies team has done an incredible job. 🥰"
Ravin Jugdhav said:
"Wow, I definitely need to make a turn there."
Nikita Narainsamy, the creator of the video, added:
"And yes, they have a florist too! 🌷"
Lady_B2710 said:
"Woolies is expanding and making its mark in all the right ways!"
Watch the TikTok video below:
