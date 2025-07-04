A local woman sent social media into a frenzy by showcasing a luxurious R5 million Cape Town property

The viral video, shared on TikTok, garnered many views, with many captivated by the home’s stunning interior, modern finishes, and breathtaking mountain views

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some admiring the elegance and opulence of the home, while others debated the justification of the R5 million price tag in Cape Town’s high-end property market

A local woman has sent social media into a frenzy after showcasing a luxurious Cape Town property worth a staggering R5 million.

A woman’s display of a R5 million Cape Town apartment has sparked mixed reactions online. Image: @pashapropertyglobal

Source: TikTok

R5m Cape Town property has Mzansi in disbelief

The video, shared under the handle @pashapropertyglobal on 3 July 2025, has gathered over 19k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

It features the breathtaking home’s interior and exterior, leaving many Mzansi users both amazed and in disbelief.

@pashapropertyglobal gave viewers a detailed tour of the stunning residence, which boasts sleek modern finishes, a spacious open-plan design, breathtaking mountain views, and top-tier amenities. From floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the rooms with natural light to the designer kitchen and lush outdoor entertainment area, the home exudes elegance and opulence.

South Africans were quick to flood the comment section, expressing mixed emotions, ranging from admiration to surprise over the cost and beauty of the property. Some couldn’t believe that such luxury existed in a residential area just a short drive from the city centre, while others joked that they would need to work for several lifetimes to afford such a place.

While some debated whether the price tag was justified, the young lady noted that R5 million is a realistic valuation for a property of that calibre in Cape Town, especially given the city’s high-end market and desirable locations.

The viral moment has sparked widespread conversation about property prices, wealth gaps, and lifestyle goals in South Africa. As more people share their dream homes online, it’s clear that South Africans are increasingly drawn to luxury real estate content, whether for inspiration or pure curiosity.

SA reacts to R5 million house in CPT

South Africans were stunned by the R5 million house in Cape Town, as many debated the extravagant price tag of the home in the comments section.

Thatoradebe said:

"R5 million in Monopoly money, hopefully."

EvenMe wrote:

"Did she say R5m? I can't work out if she is joking or not."

Miss Madam.S replied:

"R5 million with no electricity. Hmmm CPT ?? The design is not even as modern."

Bonbudchlo3muskateers commented:

"I live on the Atlantic seaboard, and that is so overpriced, even a flat in Ocean view on the beach road, which is five times the size of that, is about 10 mil, that is off the main road, completely overpriced."

