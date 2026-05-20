DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— A high-speed car chase and a violent shootout between law enforcement and criminal suspects ended with three fatalities in Mariannhill during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A fatal shootout with cops left three wanted kidnapping suspects dead in Mariannhill. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the South African Police Service, which posted on its @SAPoliceService X account, the deadly confrontation began after KwaZulu-Natal police followed up on intelligence regarding the hideout of a gang linked to a string of serious crimes. The individuals were actively wanted for a kidnapping and fraud case opened in Greenwood Park, as well as the unlawful possession of firearms.

Suspects killed in shootout with SAPS

Officers spotted the targeted vehicle travelling along Milky Way Road and signalled for the driver to pull over. However, the driver ignored the blue lights and accelerated, sparking a high-speed pursuit through the area. During the chase, the suspects opened fire on the police, forcing officers to shoot back. The driver eventually lost control of the getaway car, which crashed heavily into a roadside tree. While no police officers sustained injuries during the gun battle, all three suspects were fatally wounded by gunfire.

Following the shootout, forensic teams searched the vehicle and recovered two unlicensed firearms alongside several rounds of live ammunition. The scene remained cordoned off for several hours as independent investigators from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) were called in to process the evidence and probe the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. Two years ago, three hijackers were killed in Mariannhill during a high-speed chase on 20 November 2024. The police gunned them down after a shootout ensued near Klaarwater hostel.

View the tweet here:

Source: Briefly News