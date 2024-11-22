Police killed three hijackers during a high-speed chase turned shootout near Klaarwater hostel in Mariannhill

The suspects hijacked a loaded Hyundai H-1 delivery van a day earlier and transferred the goods to another vehicle

Many from the local online community applauded the effort amid the police's hardline crime-fighting approach

KZN police have shot and killed another three hijackers in one of the latest shootouts between suspects and law enforcement. Image: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — Three hijackers were shot and killed in the latest shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police in Mariannhill.

The cops were following up on information on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, about a loaded Hyundai H-1 delivery van hijacked a day earlier.

Suspected hijackers killed in shootout

Crime intelligence officers traced it to the Klaarwater hostel, where the suspects had transferred the items onto a bakkie.

They drove off, and once law enforcement ordered them to stop, a high-speed chase ensued along Intake Road.

"The driver ignored the instructions, sped off, and police gave chase. The suspects fired at the [pursuing] police cars, leading to a shootout," said KZN provincial spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda.

The suspects' vehicle rolled to a stop at the Henry Pennington Road and Ndwandwe Street intersection.

"The suspects suffered fatal wounds during the exchange, while the team recovered two firearms with filed-off serial numbers.

"Additionally, there were several rounds of ammunition, and a police car was damage. However, no officers were injured," said Netshiunda.

Locals online receptive to outcome

The online community was generally enthusiastic about the result of the latest shootout between criminals and cops in the province.

Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@MissLadyreee wrote:

"By now, all criminals in KZN should have given up kodwa ke amadelakufa (but they're seemingly die-hards)."

@Bhelekazi_13 said:

"Kanti, how dumb are these thugs? By now, they should know ukuthi (that) KZN SAPS don't play, but they still commit crimes there."

@Shokwakhe16 praised:

"Clean job. Well done, Mkhwanazi."

@Mreiks16 chimed in:

"Where do we donate so KZN police can get salary increments? Pity Gauteng police are corrupt and unbothered."

@swissmiss_15 added:

"Well done to @SAPoliceService; keep up the great work, [Lt]-Gen Mkhwanazi and team. We appreciate your efforts and hard work in ridding society of the rot."

