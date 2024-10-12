Police killed a further two suspects linked with the Highflats family murders during a shootout in Umlazi

UMLAZI — Another two suspects tied to the killing of a KwaZulu-Natal family of seven in the Hlokozi area outside Highflats died in a confrontation with police.

A gunfight ensued after the two suspects were spotted driving along Old South Coast Road in Umlazi on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

KZN police kill another 2 suspects

The duo reportedly attempted to evade arrest by firing at police.

Earlier this week, on 8 October, police killed the first two suspects on St Faith's Main Road in Highflats after they allegedly gunned down the Khambule family, including three children, on 11 September as they sat watching TV.

Police had ordered three male occupants to pull over but refused to comply.

"Instead of obeying lawful orders, the suspects fired shots at officers. Police [retaliated], killing two of them," said Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

He said one suspect fled on foot, while a woman died in the hail of police bullets and was discovered in the suspects' car.

"Police continued the search for the suspect who narrowly escaped arrest on Tuesday, and on Saturday, gathered intel that two suspects were on their way to conduct a cleansing ritual in Umlazi," said Netshiunda

"The operation led law enforcement to them, who, when signalling for their vehicle to stop after spotting them [in Umlazi], came under gunfire.

"Police returned fire, resulting in two suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. [However], no officers were injured."

Cops recovered two firearms, which have been positively linked to the Highflats family massacre.

