KZN Police Kill Another 2 Highflats Family Massacre Suspects in Confrontation
- Police killed a further two suspects linked with the Highflats family murders during a shootout in Umlazi
- The suspects were wanted in connection with the murder of seven relatives, including three children
- Cops found two guns, positively linked to the murders, during the incident on Old South Coast Road
UMLAZI — Another two suspects tied to the killing of a KwaZulu-Natal family of seven in the Hlokozi area outside Highflats died in a confrontation with police.
A gunfight ensued after the two suspects were spotted driving along Old South Coast Road in Umlazi on Saturday, 12 October 2024.
KZN police kill another 2 suspects
The duo reportedly attempted to evade arrest by firing at police.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Earlier this week, on 8 October, police killed the first two suspects on St Faith's Main Road in Highflats after they allegedly gunned down the Khambule family, including three children, on 11 September as they sat watching TV.
Police had ordered three male occupants to pull over but refused to comply.
"Instead of obeying lawful orders, the suspects fired shots at officers. Police [retaliated], killing two of them," said Colonel Robert Netshiunda.
He said one suspect fled on foot, while a woman died in the hail of police bullets and was discovered in the suspects' car.
"Police continued the search for the suspect who narrowly escaped arrest on Tuesday, and on Saturday, gathered intel that two suspects were on their way to conduct a cleansing ritual in Umlazi," said Netshiunda
"The operation led law enforcement to them, who, when signalling for their vehicle to stop after spotting them [in Umlazi], came under gunfire.
"Police returned fire, resulting in two suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. [However], no officers were injured."
Cops recovered two firearms, which have been positively linked to the Highflats family massacre.
1 Killed in shootout involving off-duty cop
In related news, Briefly News reported that an off-duty cop shot and killed one suspect and injured another in a shootout at a hair salon in Johannesburg CBD.
An unknown group of men had allegedly stormed the business premises and held up workers and patrons on Saturday, 14 September.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.