Global site navigation

Videos Circulating Show Purported Tshwane Taxi Violence Breaking Out
South Africa

Videos Circulating Show Purported Tshwane Taxi Violence Breaking Out

by  Tshepiso Mametela 2 min read
  • Chaos broke out amid a tense between police and taxi operators in the Tshwane CBD on Friday, 11 October
  • Videos showing a tense standoff near the A Re Yeng bus depot have been making the rounds on social media
  • TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told Briefly News police were monitoring the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!

Taxi violence breaks out in Tshwane amid tense standoff
Several videos show taxi violence breaking out in the Tshwane CBD on Friday, 11 October 2024. Images: @Our_DA, @KingMntungwa
Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — Taxi violence has allegedly gripped the Tshwane CBD, with videos circulating online showing tense standoffs between police and operators.

The volatile scenes reportedly played out on Friday, 11 October 2024. However, details remain sketchy.

Tshwane taxi violence breaks out

In a video shared by anticrime reporter Yusuf Abramjee, one person is captured filming armed Public Order Police (POPs) members.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow

Read also

SAPS arrests man for allegedly murdering Diepkloof lover after he blamed death on poisoning

A Re Yeng buses and minibus taxis can be seen in the background as several shots ring out as police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The video also depicts multiple people challenging the police and are heard taunting them.

"Shoot, shoot!" one of them shouts.

The person filming is then heard telling the officers they are mad, saying the police were trying to intimidate them.

"You are all mad ... leave them alone, they are trying to scare us," he said.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told Briefly News that law enforcement was monitoring the situation, saying police were on the ground.

This is a developing story.

Police brutality victim compensated

In earlier news, Briefly News reported that a former DJ who lost an eye due to police brutality would receive almost R2 million in damages.

Read also

Court denies bail for cop accused of killing wife in front of their 2 children

The man was working at an event in Cape Town when the police shot into the crowd, reportedly for no apparent reason.

In the ensuing chaos, he was shot with a rubber bullet, sustaining an injury to the eye, which was replaced with a prosthetic.

Taxi attacked in Ladysmith

In related news, Briefly News reported that two people lost their lives in taxi violence in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on 15 July 2024.

Two others were severely injured when armed men shot at a taxi near St Chads. A fifth driver managed to escape unscathed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tshepiso Mametela avatar

Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.

Tags:
Hot: