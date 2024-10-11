Chaos broke out amid a tense between police and taxi operators in the Tshwane CBD on Friday, 11 October

Videos showing a tense standoff near the A Re Yeng bus depot have been making the rounds on social media

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told Briefly News police were monitoring the situation

Several videos show taxi violence breaking out in the Tshwane CBD on Friday, 11 October 2024. Images: @Our_DA, @KingMntungwa

TSHWANE — Taxi violence has allegedly gripped the Tshwane CBD, with videos circulating online showing tense standoffs between police and operators.

The volatile scenes reportedly played out on Friday, 11 October 2024. However, details remain sketchy.

Tshwane taxi violence breaks out

In a video shared by anticrime reporter Yusuf Abramjee, one person is captured filming armed Public Order Police (POPs) members.

A Re Yeng buses and minibus taxis can be seen in the background as several shots ring out as police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The video also depicts multiple people challenging the police and are heard taunting them.

"Shoot, shoot!" one of them shouts.

The person filming is then heard telling the officers they are mad, saying the police were trying to intimidate them.

"You are all mad ... leave them alone, they are trying to scare us," he said.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told Briefly News that law enforcement was monitoring the situation, saying police were on the ground.

This is a developing story.

