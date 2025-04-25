Global site navigation

“Woman of Great Strength”: DIY Lady Wins Over SA Hearts With Cinder Block Making Skills
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A lady shared a clip of herself making cinder blocks from scratch, and South Africans couldn't get enough of it
  • The woman lives quite an active life and posts countless videos doing some fun-filled activities
  • People across Mzansi applauded her for her effort and commented on how inspirational she was to them

South Africans were impressed by a lady's DIY initiative.
A woman shared a clip of herself making cinder blocks from scratch. Images: bongiwedlamini16
Source: TikTok

A lady had South Africans deeply impressed when she shared a clip of herself making some cinder blocks from scratch. The clip showed her carrying heavy bags of cement and then clearing the ground to make the blocks. The caption on the clip reads:

"POV: You have limited resources and you are forced to DIY."

Strength for days

TikTokker bongiwedlamini16 shared the clip to her 150,000-plus followers, who immediately showered her in compliments. The end of the clip shows the other tools she used to make the blocks, including a tool that makes the cement settle into the shape. It also showed her laying out tons freshly created blocks.

Watch the inspirational clip below:

Fun all around

Outside of her cinder block making hustle, the lady loves to have some fun. She shares random clips of herself getting up to all kinds of wacky activities. Bongiwe has shared clips of herself getting a proper work out in the gym. Her most viewed video is one of herself doing an intense workout which involves her doing a vertical leg press using a barbell at the gym.

The woman loves keeping active.
The gym is a favourite spot for the DIY lady. Image: MoMo Productions
Source: Getty Images

Outside of the gym activity, the lady shares tons of random clips of herself doing odd activities. There's a clip of her herding some cows and another one of her having some fun with a horse.

South Africans felt motivated after watching her cinder block making clip.

Read the comments below:

SHINE BRIGHT CONSTRUCTION said:

"Well done, sisi. don't forget to cover them to prevent them from losing moisture too quickly. Especially because you don't have a slab yet, and the ground is absorbing all the water from the blocks. Consider spraying them with a hose as well."

Chronicals. mentioned:

"Two birds with one stone sisi... You building and on the other side getting a summer body as well. A WIN IS A WIN."

Thandi commented:

"And you think you can mess with? Sisterhood is beyond proud of you. Proverbs 31:16-17 women."

Cindy shared:

"After this hard work, then comes a man who wants 50% of that property! 😁"

precious@21 posted:

"Damn I want to personally deliver flowers because you deserve them. You are indeed a queen🥰"

tshegophuti3 said:

"I've been looking to hire someone to this but thank you for reminding me. I have my own two hands👏🙏🥰 I'm starting next week 💃"

calvinr059 mentioned:

"Real mum working hard for the future of her loved ones👌🥰"

