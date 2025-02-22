A TikTok video of a hardworking young boy left people amazed by his efforts to start making a passive income

The teen TikTok creator showed people how he is focusing on his future despite still being in high school

Many people were in awe of the youngster who secured himself a valuable investment by making a few sacrifices

A TikTok video by a young boy making business moves went viral. The teenager showed people his long-term plan to make money.

A 16-year-old schoolboy showed off the rental rooms he built to make an income. Image: @theyluvv.sn3ke / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video of the young boy's progress with rental rooms received more than 40,000 likes. Many people commented on the video gushing over his progress in real estate.

Teen gets started in real estate

A TikTok video by @theyluvv.sn3ke, shows a 16-year-old boy's building progress of apartment buildings. He told viewers that he managed to get started with the rental rooms by selling his car, saving his monthly allowance and using the money he got for his 16th birthday from his parents. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Teen owns student accommodation

Briefly News reported on another teen, Londeka Sibiya who entered the real estate industry. She focused on providing housing for students to create an income stream for herself.

Londeka shared that she was able to invest in the student accommodation property after putting her bursary money aside. The young lady revamped a house she bought in Richards Bay and many were impressed by the business-savvy move.

Finance publication, Forbes shared a list of passive income ideas that can increase one's income in 2025. The internet makes it easier to create easily scalable and self-running businesses, such as selling online courses or an ebook, selling products on demand, as well creating monetised content on platforms such as YouTube.

SA applauds teen building rental rooms

Many people thought the teenager was hardworking. Online users congratulated the young boy for making progress with his apartments. In another video, the teenager showed that he would put on his overalls to be more hands-on with his building project. He got involved while builders worked on the construction site by hauling building materials in a wheelbarrow. Read comments from impressed online users:

The teenage boy who built rental rooms was involved in the construction. Image: @theyluvv.sn3ke

Source: TikTok

PK☆ Smaĺl asked:

"Where did you get your capital?"

theyluvv.Sneke the TikToker replied:

"I sold my car, saved my monthly allowance and 16th Birthday cash present from my parents."

jah_khie🦋angel🍫 commented:

"Blessings🥰we are here suffering but I pray one day I be like you 🙏"

𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐_𝕰. 𝕽𝖆𝖍 was impressed:

"Parents who believe in you. You're very blessed."

Bloom with Grace🤍 cheered:

"This is impressive! Congratulations 💐🤍"

mphixanehenry15 added:

"I am inspired."

4 Briefly News stories about young adults in business

A student started his business by making the most of his NSFAS allowance which proved useful for his income.

One 20-year-old showed a TikTok video of the rental rooms that she built and her effort left many people motivated.

Online users were in awe of a young lady who started her business with a few thousand rands to her name.

Two young love birds proved that they make a great team when they established a business worth millions of rands.

Source: Briefly News