One young entrepreneurial couple is making waves in Mzansi with their business ventures.

Their journey began in vastly different backgrounds, yet their shared passion for making a difference in the world brought them together in a beautiful harmony of love, entrepreneurship and innovation.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the young couple shared their journey to owning their various businesses

A young entrepreneurial couple in SA shared their journey of owning their own successful business.

Source: Instagram

From township to a big-time tech developer within the white male-dominated field

Ntsako Mgiba, a brilliant mind, was born in the township of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga and raised in a community where technology was scarce but cherished. His parents were both public servants during the transition of apartheid, which meant that Ntsako had access to certain things that other people in our community did not.

"Things like TV, we were one of the first people in our community to have a TV, and even like a tele game station, which is a video game console. So all that stuff had a really huge impact on me and my passion for technology."

His journey took him from the streets of Bushbuckridge to the prestigious halls of the University of Cape Town, where he pursued a degree in electronics engineering. Along the way, he founded Janga, a tech startup dedicated to providing affordable security solutions to township communities.

"The South African Tech ecosystem lacks transformation. It's predominantly dominated by white males. Because of that, it becomes very difficult for a black founder to build technology and find investment. So, to that end, I decided to start an organisation called DIT, which stands for Darkies in Tech," he shared.

Through Janga and subsequent ventures, the young businessman became a beacon of transformation in the South African tech realm, advocating for diversity and inclusivity.

The rise of Shalom Home

Emmanuelle Mgiba, on the other hand, grew up in the picturesque city of Cape Town, surrounded by a close-knit family and imbued with a deep sense of justice. From her upbringing in a Christian home to her studies in politics and gender studies at UCT, Emmanuelle was driven by a desire to make the world a better place.

She found her calling in empowering nonprofit organisations and civil society groups through her organisation, Athari Bantu, while also co-founding Shalom Home, a home décor brand with a message of peace and positivity.

The businesswoman shared with the publication how Shalom Home came to be, saying:

"Shalom is what we call a homeware and lifestyle brand and Shalom Home. It started really, as I wouldn't say random, but it started as an idea probably in 2022, if I'm not mistaken, and I was praying downstairs at the old place that we used to have, and I was praying about being a Provide 31 woman," Emmanuelle said.

Emmanuelle went on to say that once she had the idea, she kept it all to herself for two weeks as she never really saw herself as "somebody who could run a business".

"I didn't think it was something for me, and he really encouraged me to just go for it and try. He is that type of person, so at the beginning stage of Shalom, he was really running things and asking questions, finding vendors, etc. So he was really very hands-on in that. Although he says it's my business, I think it's definitely ours because it wouldn't be what it is without his input."

The young couple was able to run Shalom Home into the successful business it is today through their network of people and doing things at a low cost. Emmanuelle said it became what it is today by means of R10K, which they took from their personal funding. She stated that they would always use the profit to keep them going.

"What was a big breakthrough moment for us was a Market Day that we had at our church, this really great thing. We have Market Days and people who have businesses [offer goods]. It was just the frames [sold] at that first Market Day. We completely sold out and based on the profits from that, we were able to make more stock, and that's how Shalom kept going. So that Market Day was very helpful."

In 2023, for their next Market Day at church, they expanded their brand by introducing bowels, blankets, desk mats and so much more after being sold out during the festive season.

Ntsako said:

"I always try and keep it as lean as possible in the initial phases because it's still quite risky at that point. It's just an idea, so I can't now start investing a lot of resources in something that hasn't yet been validated.

"So I'll try and do that validation work upfront and incrementally increase the amount of investment as I'm reducing the amount of risk, and eventually, at some point, you get to a point what you're building has so much momentum behind it and so much credibility that other people now want to become a part of the journey.

"That's where invest, as external investors step in, so with my very first business with Junga, we managed to raise investment through a variety of ways into the startup competitions and we had good success in that space. I think we must have raised about R900,000 just in competitions."

The couple's challenges with their business included manufacturing things from scratch and finding a reliable manufacturer. That was tough for Emmanuelle, and Ntsako sometimes had to go places deemed dangerous.

Work-life balance of an entrepreneurial couple

When their paths crossed, Ntsako and Emmanuelle embarked on a journey of love, partnership and shared dreams. Together, they tackled the challenges of entrepreneurship, balancing their ambitions with their commitment to each other. Their days are filled with endless meetings, brainstorming sessions, and late-night work sessions, but they always make time for each other, cherishing moments of laughter and connection amid the chaos.

But it is not just about building successful businesses for Ntsako and Emmanuelle, which is why they strive for a healthy work environment. Emmanuelle previously experienced a toxic work environment that took a significant toll on her health.

The couple's commitment to one another is essential. As they said, "Things come and go." They do not want to lose themselves in that, as they have first committed to one another before their business, so they strive to spend loads of time with one another.

"To spend that time during the day and then in the evening having their time that we block out. and to do something together, so that's really helped, and I think he's covered everything else I think, and. marriage, in our opinion, is the priority right over your career over money because these things come and go, but we've committed to each other and so in order to make good on our commitment," she shared.

They also said working together has helped them bond even more and encourages couples to work together on business ventures.

The future of the young business couple

Whether it was democratising access to technology, empowering nonprofit organisations or spreading messages of peace and positivity through Shalom Home, they were driven by a shared purpose to leave a lasting impact on their community and beyond.

The couple shared that they see their Shalom Home in retail stores and Ntsako, who has a YouTube channel, is currently working on an App to assist people who love listening to podcasts and audible books to capture notes while listening using voice commands.

The couple advised all young people to give their dreams a try, as they would never know unless they tried. If the worst happens, they have experience to learn from and tell future generations.

Emmanuelle and Ntsako, through their perseverance, resilience, faith and unwavering belief in each other in their entrepreneurial journey, became a testament to the power of love, passion, and collaboration.

As they looked towards the future, they knew that together, they could conquer any challenge and achieve even greater heights of success. For the power couple, the sky was not the limit—it was just the beginning of a new chapter in their extraordinary journey together.

