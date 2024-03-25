A young married couple, Tessa Barton and Cole Herrmann, are the founders of Tezza, an impressive photo-editing app

They attempted various businesses while struggling to pay rent in New York before deciding to make and sell photo filters

The couple shared that the app was initially a passion project but has since become a business that brings in R51.7 million a month

Founders of Tezza, Tessa Barton and Cole Herrmann, have made millions in sales from the photo-editing app. Image: @tezza.barton/Instagram

An American couple shared their inspiring story of how they went from struggling to make ends meet to raking in millions.

Couple's shared love for photography gives birth to Tezza

Through their photo editing app, Tezza, Tessa Barton and Cole Herrmann have been able to make a lucrative income from their love of photography.

Shortly after getting married in 2017, the couple struggled to pay their R51 800-per-month New York rent. They tried several side hustles, but none brought in enough money to stay afloat.

According to CNBC, Herrmann was a full-time software developer at the time. Barton was a freelance photographer and burgeoning influencer. They turned to an idea that used both of their skills: making and selling photo filters on Adobe Lightroom.

“We started this without the intention of it becoming a business,” says Herrmann. “It really started as a passion project, a way for us to hopefully get some extra income to pay rent and survive in New York City.”

Passion photo project makes serious profits

Tezza offers a variety of features like presets, filters, effects, and templates to help users achieve a specific aesthetic for their content. It has transformed from a couple's side hustles into a full-fledged lifestyle brand.

They now offer a variety of creative products, including collage kits and apparel, alongside their recently launched magazine. But their core offering remains the popular photo and video editing app.

Based in Los Angeles, Tezza raked in an impressive 622.7 million in sales last year, averaging R51.7 million per month, according to CNBC Make It.

