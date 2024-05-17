The pair arrested in connection to the killing of Ditebogo Junior Phalane has not been charged with murder

The National Prosecuting Authority said that each man was facing a charge of possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition

The NPA said the 30 and 36 were expected to return before their respective courts on 27 and 28 May 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The pair arrested in connection to the killing of Ditebogo Junior has not been charged with murder. Facebook/Gift K Makote and Getty Images/Stock Image

Source: UGC

The two men arrested in connection with the killing of Ditebogo Junior Phalane are yet to be charged with murder.

NPA investigating Ditebogo Phalane murder link

The National Prosecuting Authority said the men weren’t charged with murder as the probe was still ongoing.

The men, arrested on 16 May 2024, each face a charge of possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition. According to SowetanLIVE, one of the alleged culprits appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court, while the other stood before the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on 17 May 2024.

Ditebogo Junior was shot dead during his father's hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve on 10 May 2024.

The 30 and 36 were expected to return before their respective courts on 27 and 28 May 2024.

Netizens continue to send their condoleces

South Africans continued to send their condolences to the Phalane family and also called for action to be taken against the onslaught of crime in the country.

@Wanda240753551 said:

“Living in South Africa and trying to stay positive is not easy. There are days that just break you. This is one of them”

@Themba92430060 added:

“Now I'm one of those people who seek death penalty this can't go on.”

@Vaccinations13 commented:

“As long as ANC is still in power nothing will change criminals will still run amok in this country.”

@Martin29161958 pointed out:

“I can’t believe the whole government sent out soldiers during Covid but they can’t do the same to fight crime. Absolutely ridiculous.”

@Dingswayo_N stated:

“Soshanguve is becoming KZN ”

Soshanguve is now a gangster’s paradise

Briefly News reported that residents of Soshanguve said the township was slowly becoming the country's crime capital.

In the last four weeks, Ditebogo Junior and Peter Mashata were violently murdered, while Soshanguve Crossing Mall was also robbed.

Residents were now calling on the government to deploy the SANDF.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News