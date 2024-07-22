Two of the African National Congress politicians in Limpopo want a stay of their prosecution after they appeared in court

The men also wanted a separate court from the rest of the men and women accused of looting VBS Mutual Bank

South Africans weighed in, and some believed that the suspects were trying to delay their case for a nefarious reason

PRETORIA—Two former leaders of the African National Congress appeared before the Pretoria High Court on charges of involvement in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

VBS Bank suspects appeared in court

According to SowetanLIVE, Kabelo Matsepe, the ANC's former Youth League leader, and Danny Mzisa, the party's former treasurer in the province, were accused of getting other municipalities to deposit money into VBS Mutual Bank.

The duo appeared on 22 July and requested a stay of their prosecution pending an application they made at the Supreme Court of Appeal. Represented by the National Prosecuting Authority's former boss, Shaun Abrahams, the duo applied to have a separate trial from the other suspects.

South Africans have suspicions

Netizens on Facebook believed that the suspects had other motives for wanting a separate trial.

John Snopper Setshogo said:

"Delaying tactics."

Rich Tom Mongwe said:

"Still looking for a better way to delay the case."

Lavish Lavish said:

"VBS was not looted. VBS was taken out of business. VBS became a target immediately after Zumas asked the municipality manager to save government funds in that bank."

Mark Barnes said:

"No shame."

Former VBS Bank CFO Phillip Truter has been out on parole since April

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the bank's former CFO, Phillip Truter, has been out of prison since April this year.

Truter was convicted and sentenced for his role in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank. He confessed that he received millions from the bank. He served three years of his seven-year sentence and was eligible for parole. He was released in April.

