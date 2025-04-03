Rap superstar Drake gained a significant update in his lawsuit against rival Kendrick Lamar after a judge allowed access to documents

Drake’s representatives have been involved in the legal battle since the release of Lamar’s hit song ‘ They Not Like Us ’

Music fans reacted over social media to say record company Universal Music Group will be in trouble, while others said the matter should just be ignored

Hip-hop artist Drake took a big step forward in his legal battle with Kendrick Lamar after a judge allowed access to documents relating to defamation claims in the song ‘They Not Like Us’.

Drake has been involved in a legal battle over Lamar’s hit and Universal Music Group (UMG) has been told to release all documents relating to the song including his rival’s contract.

Rapper Drake and rival Kendrick Lamar has been involved in a heated rap battle for months. Image: Cole Burston and Kevin Sabitus.

Source: Getty Images

One of Drake's complaints in the song released in July 2024 was over that Lamar has accused the Canadian-born rapper of being in relationships with people much younger than him.

Drake advances in his lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar

The ruling was revealed in the tweet below:

Both artists released diss tracks during their heated battle, while Lamar performed the song at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February 2025 which escalated matters to a new level.

Since the halftime show, Drake has been receiving flack from all sides, including talk show host Conan O’Brien, who took a dig at the rapper during the Oscars in March.

Following the judge’s ruling, Drake’s legal representatives have moved a step ahead in their defamation case while Lamar continues his tour.

Watch a clip of Lamar's halftime show in the video below:

They Not Like Us becomes a global anthem

While the song became a hit upon its release, it gained new life after the halftime show as it became the anthem for several viral videos.

Rap fans worldwide have voiced their opinion over the matter as fans of both artists weighed in on the matter.

Even South African fans have voiced their views, including local petrol attendants who showed their allegiance in a social media video.

American rapper Kendrick Lamar performed 'They Not Like Us', at Super Bowl LIX. Image: Jamie Squire.

Source: Getty Images

Fans expect major revelations

Music fans worldwide reacted on social media to say they are expecting major updates in the court case after the judge’s ruling.

Madjax114 is looking forward to the case:

“We also gonna see what that boy has been hiding too. Lawsuits aren’t always one-sided.”

Lxlvsh0t said Drake needs to move on:

“It's the fourth month of 2025 bro.”

Fullportpapi is a Drake fan:

“DRAKE IS BIGGER THAN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY.”

Playpizzyy predicts trouble for UMG:

“OMG YALL so COOKED @UMG.”

Isaspxrky backs Drake:

“Lol, Drake better.”

Shysterqca is waiting for news:

“Here come the allegations.”

GlizzyGovenor said Drake does not stand a chance:

“I’d be super surprised if he wins this lawsuit.”

Rayo84883994321 blamed UMG:

“If I’m a shareholder, I’d want UMG executives fired. Your company is about to pay out nine figures because you had beef with an employee. Your only protection was ‘It’s not hip hop to sue’. Think about how stupid that logic is for a multi-billion dollar, public company.”

Juana4ev predicts a drawn-out affair:

“They’ll ignore sharing this too about Drake having to amend his complaint by April 14th to remove those streaming/botting accusation lies as agreed.”

WyzardAdeptus said UMG is in trouble:

“It’s over for them lol.”

South African kid dances to ‘They Not Like Us’

As reported by Briefly News, a young South African boy and his dance crew impressed local netizens to the beat of ‘They Not Like Us’ by American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The song is commonly used as the background to several viral videos after the rapper performed the hit single at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February 2025.

