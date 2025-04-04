Despite being on the air since 2014, Generations: The Legacy might face an uncertain future after actors were reportedly told to stay home during a production break

An unnamed actor said the cast has been told to stay home while producers struggle over contract negotiations with the SABC

Local netizens reacted on social media to say the show has reached its expiration date and needs to be replaced

South African television show Generations: The Legacy faces an uncertain future after actors were reportedly told not to return from a production break.

The popular show has been on the air since 2014, while it served as a spin-off of the successful Generations which ran from 1994.

Following news of the show’s uncertain future, there has been more question marks over the SABC after Muvhango producer Duma ka Ndlovu was arrested for R20 million tax evasion.

Generations: The Legacy faces an uncertain future

Details surrounding the show's future were revealed in the tweet below:

According to Sunday World, an unnamed cast member said the uncertainty is affecting their families, while actress Buntu Petse recently announced the arrival of a baby.

The unnamed cast member said:

“So this year we went on break with the hope of returning to work on April 7. However, we received letters informing us to stay at home until further notice. They said they are still trying to get a new contract with SABC. We are scared because we don’t know if we still have jobs or not and we don’t know what this means for us and our families. We are obviously frustrated because this delay will affect us financially, yet it’s not our fault. It’s unfair to us.”

Cast members could move on from Generations: The Legacy

Several well-known Mzansi performers such as Rapulana Seiphemo, Connie Ferguson, Katlego Danke, Vusi Kunene, and Menzi Ngubane have all held roles on the show since 2014.

With a long list of popular names linked to the show, its exclusion from local television could come as a shock, while the series has also served as a platform for rising stars.

As current stars are waiting to hear about their futures on the show, a former colleague Asanda Foji, has started her career in music.

Mzansi will not miss Generations: The Legacy

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they will not miss the show as they felt it has reached it’s expiration date.

MandiDlula wants the show to end:

“Scrap it all together. We've seen enough.”

Amuluks Ndhuku is not a fan:

“It is outdated.”

Victor Vee made a suggestion:

“This show is no longer relevant. A new vibrant story is needed for that slot or rather put Skeem Saam on the 8 pm slot.”

Ktwo King Sikhwarich feels for the actors:

“It is tough in this industry.”

Jayzee Wa Ga Raphasha asked a question:

“Who is still watching this soapie?”

South African actress asks the public to help Nandi Nyembe

As reported by Briefly News, actress Sana Mchunu has appealed to the public for donations to help veteran star Nandi Nyembe.

Nyembe has reportedly fallen on hard times financially after dealing with health issues, and the former Soul City star needs help.

