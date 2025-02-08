Former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji is celebrating her new career after leaving the SABC1 soapie

The actress has taken to her social media account to share videos of herself playing music for her fans

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Former 'Generations: The Legacy' actress Asanda Foji is now a DJ. Images: Asanda Foji

Source: Instagram

Actress Asanda Foji, who previously revealed that she bought a truck to start a business is now a DJ.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress, who almost lost her husband says she's thrilled about her new career.

The actress tells Zimoja that it's important to follow your heart as one can never be too old to follow their passion.

She adds that music has always been part of her life and it keeps her happy. Foji also reveals that she's an actress and that music and performance are part of the arts.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself DJing in her hometown in 2024 and captioned the post:

"Who would have thought I’d be this happy finally. God. How I love you Father! At ‘Manz Pub’ in my home town. King Williams Town."

She also thanked @play_underscore for the music in a previous post and shared a video of herself playing music for her fans.

South Africans react to her videos

Lusanda Mali 25 wrote:

"Sana you should post your gig guide next time please."

Weird frames replied:

"Go Dj work that hip, I mean turntable."

Melisizwe said:

"Where are the pink headphones?"

Asanda Foji is officially married

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the actress Asanda Foji was over the moon after her family and her hubby's family completed their lobola negotiations in a three-day ceremony in the Eastern Cape.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress shared that her hubby promised to marry her five years ago and gushed over how he kept his word.

Reacting to videos and snaps of the traditional matrimonial process, the star's friends and followers took to her comment section to congratulate her and her bae.

