Stephanie Ndlovu was recently invited to speak at an event and shared a profound message about starting over

The YouTuber said starting over doesn't necessarily mean starting from zero, which can be related to just about anything, even her recent divorce

This would be the first time Stephanie officially addresses the public after she and her former husband, Hungani, released a statement announcing their separation

Stephanie Ndlovu spoke about starting over just weeks after ending her marriage to Hungani. Images: miss_sandows, hunganindlovu

Stephanie Ndlovu shared a powerful message about moving on and starting over just weeks after her divorce went public.

Stephanie Ndlovu talks starting over

In the weeks following the now-confirmed rumours of Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu's divorce, the couple appears ready to move on, with Stephanie finally updating her social media after a brief hiatus.

The YouTuber, who shares a channel with her best friend Petronella and one with her now-ex-husband, had a conversation with Mpoomy Ledwaba and shared some nuggets of wisdom.

Stephanie Ndlovu says one should always start over if one needs to. Image: miss_sandows

Speaking on the Wisdom & Wellness podcast, Stephanie shared the lessons her late father taught her:

"No matter how bad a situation seems, no matter how far gone you might think you are, if you need to 'start over,' you can. You're not starting over from nothing. You're starting over from experiences and lessons; you're not starting over from an empty canvas."

While the message may be general, it begs the question of how much it also relates to her failed marriage to Hungani, which ended after six years:

"You can decide to start over, because when you try it again, you're trying from a different advantage point. From the point of recognising that that was not the best decision, I learned. How do I go about it differently this time around?"

Here's what Mzansi said about Stephanie Ndlovu's message

Fans and followers were moved to tears by Stephanie's powerful message that even Hungani gave it a like:

Stephanie Ndlovu's ex-husband, Hungani, supported by liking his estranged wife's video. Image: wisdomwellness_.

South African media personality, Mpoomy Ledwaba, said:

"One of the best conversations ever. I took so much from it. @miss_sandows, you are one of a kind."

keletso_kimmy_khomoaleburu wrote:

"This was so good, hubby and I keep referring to the lessons learnt that morning."

katleho_matenzhe was stunned:

"Shuuuu, so profound!"

ladyb_housekeepers added:

'So true, we all needed to be reminded. Well said."

Stephanie Ndlovu's message about starting over touched many viewers' hearts. Image: miss_sandows

zahithadaniels posted:

"My 2025 in a reel. God is still speaking."

kealetebogo added:

"Well said, @miss_sandows, I needed to hear that."

nokuthulalulane commented:

"She is talking to me. She is from experience, and she is taking off to great heights."

sadikilolo said:

"Listen, I needed to hear this; this healed me."

Slik Talk addresses Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Slik Talk's comments about Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu after they called it quits.

The controversial YouTuber spoke about Stephanie's body language in an old video with Hungani, claiming that she looked visibly sick and tired of her then soon-to-be ex-husband:

"Check her face, her facial expression tells you everything you need to know about this marriage. She is sick and tired of this guy. She is irritated by everything he does. She is disgusted by him."

