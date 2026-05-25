Actress-turned-DJ/music producer Thuli Phongolo posted photos and videos from her tropical getaway on social media

On Saturday, 23 May 2026, an entertainment blog reshared screenshots from her Instagram Story onto X

Some fans praised Thuli P’s curves and beauty, while other netizens criticised her alleged cosmetic enhancements

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Thuli Phongolo flaunted her BBL during her Seychelles getaway. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Popular actress and DJ Thulisile “Thuli P” Phongolo left South African men drooling after baring her BBL in a two-piece swimsuit while on vacation. The former Generations: The Legacy actress was previously criticised after flaunting her curves in a skimpy swimsuit, while on vacation in Mauritius.

Thuli Phongolo, who has earned a reputation for flaunting her soft life on social media, revealed that she is on vacation again. The Kube Kuya Ngam' hitmaker kept her followers updated on her vacation in the Seychelles by posting videos and photos on her official social media accounts.

Thuli Phongolo bares all during Seychelles getaway

Thuli Phongolo posted photos of herself wearing a two-piece swimsuit that exposed her alleged BBL, which has been the subject of online discussion several times. Before the post disappeared from her Instagram Stories, entertainment blogger @Saltiesunmasked managed to take screenshots and reshared them on their official X (Twitter) account on Sunday, 24 May 2026. The post was captioned:

“Overseas with Thuli P and her BBL😍🙂🙂”

See the post by clicking the link.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, 23 May, Thuli Phongolo shared a video of herself standing on a rocky ledge at Anse Source D’Argent beach on the small island of La Digue in Seychelles. The post was captioned:

"Flow… 🦋"

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to photo of Thuli Phongolo showing off curves

Social media users weighed in on the photo of Thuli Phongolo baring her assets in a swimsuit. While some gushed over her curves, which some believe were surgically enhanced, although Thuli has neither denied nor confirmed it, others criticised the wheel spinner.

Here are some of the comments:

@Pinkdoll_love gushed:

“Her BBL looks cute here. Is she with her new man? She’s living my dream life, I’m so happy for her ❤️🤍”

@Robina_Bobi said:

“Ah, maybe how she is standing, it looks like a BBL🌚”

@TheX_Barbie shared:

“Good angle here.”

@IamValeria1010 remarked:

“These BBLs are ageing a lot of baddies.”

@Burnerburnerac5 criticised:

“Mind you, she didn't even need that BBL; she was just greedy.”

@Leebzar1 said:

“She has the best BBL.”

@OfTheBeasts500 disapproved:

"This one is overrated."

SA reacted after Thuli Phongolo flaunted her BBL in a two-piece swimsuit. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

SA stunned by unfiltered photos of Thuli Phongolo

In other news, South Africans were stunned to see unedited Instagram photos of Thuli Phongolo.

The actress was photographed wearing a pair of Versace leggings worth around an eye-popping R12,000 at a restaurant with veteran musician and actress, Thembi Seete.

Social media users gasped at how different she looked in the photos versus the ones she posted on her page.

Thuli Phongolo’s age on her birthday stuns Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that several netizens were stunned after Thuli Phongolo's real age was revealed on her birthday on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Her milestone marked another juncture in her career, as she premiered her debut EP Avana, which she officially released onto digital streaming platforms on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Source: Briefly News