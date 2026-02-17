On Monday, 16 February 2026, Thuli Phongolo trended online after a video of her in a dark two-piece swimsuit was shared on X by Amapiano blog Piano Connect

The actress was filmed standing outside an infinity pool holding a drink while vacationing at Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury in Mauritius

Several netizens zoomed in on Thuli Phongolo's curves and harshly criticised her body

Thuli Phongolo's curves were dragged after she showed them off in a viral video. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thulisile ‘Thuli’ Phongolo set social media ablaze with her curvy physique after donning a two-piece swimsuit, but not everyone is drooling.

The actress, who starred in the hit Showmax series The Wife, has previously dominated headlines after rekindling her romance with DJ Maphorisa after ending things after reporting him for assault.

Now, Thuli Phongolo is catching heat not because of her private life but because of her curves, which have been previously ridiculed.

Thuli Phongolo flaunts curves in Mauritius

On Monday, 16 February 2026, Amapiano blogger Piano Connect shared a video of Thuli Phongolo on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Thuli P 💕”

In the video shared by Piano Connect, Thuli flaunted her curves while standing at the edge of an infinity pool wearing a dark two-piece swimsuit and holding a drink in one hand.

Watch the video below:

According to her Instagram stories, Thuli Phongolo was at the Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury, a five-star resort located in Grand Baie, Mauritius. See the screenshot below:

Thuli Phongolo vacationed in Mauritius. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

SA drags Thuli Phongolo's BBL

In the comments, social media users roasted Thuli Phongolo’s BBL. Several netizens argued that Thuli had an amazing physique before she allegedly went under the knife to enhance her curves.

Here are some of the comments:

@NeeNeeNichelle said:

“I don’t know if this is a stereotype, but if so, I'm sorry, but I'll never understand why a Black South African woman would ever get a BBL. Why would you wanna look badly built on purpose? It's so confusing to me.”

@femaleAlostro criticised:

“Looking at her body, you can tell God never planned for her to have curves, so she decided to buy them 😩”

@Ledwabajahiem advised:

"Those with BBLs should never take off their clothes in public."

@CHAT_PTA roasted:

“Looks like she needs an alignment; she looks disabled.”

@Gudlhuzaa said:

“BBL is a humiliation ritual for women, I don't care😭😭😭😭”

@Mramatla_ highlighted:

"Seems like BBL looks nice when one is wearing clothes, look at the hips always far from the waist."

@MKayTheQueen said:

“She ruined her natural body.”

@Titizma1 shared:

“It looks like melting ice cream in the sun.”

@PMiliyon argued:

“It is a disability because it’s a form of deformity. That’s not a natural look; it’s a deformed body.”

Mzansi weighed in on Thuli Phongolo's BBL. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi gives DJ Maphorisa a savage nickname

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi gave DJ Maphorisa a new nickname, comparing him to another South African celebrity.

This was after a clip of DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo spending time together at Louis Rosebank surfaced online on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions, with some backing Nota’s criticism while others accused him of hypocrisy.

Source: Briefly News