A 51-year-old Evaton man has appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court accused of selling government land worth R113-million to unsuspecting buyers

Prosecutors allege Andrew Molifi illegally sold 777 residential stands in West Township, also known as Beverly Hills

The case was postponed to 24 March 2026, when Molifi is expected to apply for bail while facing 34 counts of fraud, alternatively theft

A man was arrested for allegedly selling government land worth R113-million to unsuspecting buyers. Images: Hoberman Collection/ Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A 51-year-old man from Evaton in Gauteng has appeared in court after allegedly selling government land worth R113-million to unsuspecting buyers. Prosecutors say hundreds of residential stands were illegally sold in a scheme that ran for several years.

Sunday World reported that Andrew Molifi appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week, facing 34 counts of fraud, alternatively theft.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Molifi allegedly sold 777 residential erven in West Township, also known as Beverly Hills, to private buyers despite the land belonging to the Department of Human Settlements in Emfuleni Municipality.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hundreds of stands allegedly sold

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the alleged scheme began in 2016 and continued for years before authorities stepped in.

“It is alleged that from 2016 until his arrest, Molifi fraudulently sold government land worth R113-million, comprising 777 erven in West Township, also known as Beverly Hills,” Mahanjana said.

She added that the accused allegedly marketed the plots at relatively low prices to attract buyers desperate to own land.

A single stand was reportedly sold for R22,000, and double stands sold for R44,000.

Buyers allegedly misled with documents

Prosecutors say Molifi operated through a company and issued documents to convince buyers that the sales were legitimate. After receiving payments, he allegedly sent acknowledgement letters informing buyers that their title deeds were being processed.

The alleged scheme came to light when officials from the Department of Human Settlements noticed construction activity on the land.

“In 2019 the department took the occupants to court, where they were ordered to make representations to the department,” Mahanjana said.

However, prosecutors claim Molifi continued selling stands even after the court process had begun.

Arrest and court proceedings

After the Department of Human Settlements later opened a criminal case with the police, Molifi was arrested at his home in Evaton on 11 March 2026 and made his first court appearance the following day.

During the hearing, his lawyer argued that the matter should be heard at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, rather than in Pretoria. However, the court ruled that the Pretoria Specialised Court has jurisdiction.

The case has been postponed to 24 March 2026, when Molifi is expected to bring an opposed bail application. Authorities say investigations into the alleged land scam are continuing.

NPA recovered stolen state land

In a related article, the National Prosecuting Authority has recovered stolen state land worth over R140 million from businesses and individuals. The Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted an order to seize the land, which was unlawfully transferred, after the Special Investigating Unit launched an investigation. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated several government properties that were transferred to private hands. These include Farm 4305 Randjesfontein, which is valued at R130 million, property in Hurlingham valued at R60 million, and property at Hyde Park valued at R81 million.

The case was postponed to 24 March 2026 at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court. Image: Brenton Geach/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Articles on fraud cases

Siyambonga Mhlakaza has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud and money laundering after he confessed to being part of a scam that siphoned R1.2m from Walter Sisulu University to his bank accounts.

Mauritz Strydom and his family were arrested for allegedly defrauding his former employer, Falcon Smelters, of R1.2 million using fake invoices. The family was charged with fraud for allegedly benefiting from the proceeds of crime.

Lindelani Gumede has been sentenced to 135 years in jail for stealing over R11 million from the UIF TERS fund Gumede posed as an employee of four Gauteng bakeries and acted alone when he filed the claims to the Department of Labour

Source: Briefly News