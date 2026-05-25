Police in Bloemfontein have arrested close to 100 people following an alleged early-morning looting incident at a bottle store in Rocklands

Officers remain on site to maintain order and prevent further unrest as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes during the alleged looting, which has since sparked widespread reaction on social media

100 people were arrested for looting in Rocklands, Blemfontin. Image: Thulani Ndaba

Source: Facebook

BLOEMFONTEIN - Community members in Rocklands, Bloemfontein, have allegedly looted a local bottle store today, 26 May 2026, prompting a heavy police response in the area to prevent further unrest.

Police in Bloemfontein have arrested close to 100 individuals who were allegedly caught looting the store during the early hours of the morning. Officers have since remained on site, monitoring the situation and securing the premises as tensions remain high.

Reporters on the scene give details

According to reporters on the ground, the bottle store is owned and managed by a Chinese national. Some community members claim the looting began around 4 am and quickly escalated as more people joined in.

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes, with even elderly women among those seen taking items from the store during the incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed these accounts but say investigations are underway.

Police say their priority is to stabilise the area and prevent any further disturbances as the situation unfolds.

See a video of a SABC News reporter at the chaotic scene:

Other reports say lootings have been happening in other parts of Bloemfontein since last night ( 24 May 2026), specifically targeting foreign nationals' businesses.

The incident has since sparked strong reactions on social media

@bet_sauce said:

"This is criminal behaviour, lock them up. Thank you, SAPS."

@Hlubikazi1968 pleaded:

"Bloemfontein people,please don’t damage properties. Citizens have been marching in peace and have not looted. Don’t damage the reputation of these genuine protests."

@WarllyE wrote:

"Whoever started this must stand for it, their funders are happy they want to cause damage to this country, damage infrastructure. Even worse, small kids and old grandmothers are looting, what a shame."

@Ndo__M commented:

"What are the Bloemfontein people trying to do now? They better not be doing that in the name of March & March."

@thatjolistoguy said:

"This is a sign to the government."

Langa residents loot truck transporting alcohol

In related news, a video showing people looting a truck full of alcohol in Langa, Cape Town, went viral after being posted on X The authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed, and details about the incident remain scarce. The clip has sparked nationwide debate about crime, poverty, and South Africans’ relationship with alcohol. Authorities went on social media to remind South Africans that looting is a crime that carries heavy sentences, including a fine, jail time, and a lifetime with a criminal record.

Reports say the looting started in the early hours of the morning. Image supplied

Source: Twitter

Viral video of people looting ciders

Previously, Briefly News reported that in a similar incident, a video of people looting a truck carrying bottles of Savannah went viral. The clip caught people happily looting the truck, not caring about being caught on camera committing an offence. Multiple people appeared on camera carrying up to four six packs of the cider. The delivery truck in the background was tilted and looked like it had been involved in an accident. People took to the comments section to voice their disappointment and criticise their actions.

Source: Briefly News