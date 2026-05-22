Nomzila Madinane, a KwaZulu-Natal pharmacist, was shot and killed alongside two others during a brazen attack at her newly opened pharmacy in KwaNyusa

Police are investigating the possibility of a targeted hit, as nothing appears to have been taken from the scene

Her family says she had been living in fear after alleged threats and had hired private security for protection

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Deceased KZN pharmacist Nomzila Madinane. Image:@sanelenkosiii/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU- NATAL - The murder of 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal pharmacist Nomzila Madinane, in KwaNyusa, continues to capture national attention, with growing public concern and questions surrounding the motive behind the brazen attack that left three people dead on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

Madinane was gunned down inside her newly opened pharmacy while reportedly stocking shelves and preparing for the day’s operations. Two employees, a cashier and a security guard, were also killed during the attack.

According to reports, three armed men entered the premises carrying two AK-47 rifles and a pistol. The security guard attempted to intervene and fight off the attackers but was fatally shot. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Family gives details of life before the fatal day

eNCA journalist Desan Thathiah has since provided an update on the case, also speaking to the grieving family of the young pharmacist, who described her as ambitious but increasingly fearful for her safety in the months leading up to her death.

More emerging information suggests that Madinane had previously survived a similar armed attack at her former pharmacy in Berea, months before

Her family has revealed that she had been living in fear, allegedly after receiving repeated threats from a former lover, reportedly a doctor. They say the threats forced her to move locations and hire private armed security due to fears that she was being followed and monitored.

Speaking to eNCA, her sister Liah Madinane said her sibling had become increasingly anxious about her safety.

“She feared for her life, which is why she hired private security that came at a high cost,” she said.

See the post from eNCA journalist Desan Thathiah here:

KZN Police speak on the tragic case

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that while no motive has been officially established, investigators are considering the possibility of a targeted hit. He noted that robbery appears unlikely at this stage, as nothing was taken from the pharmacy.

The case has been moved to the murder and robbery unit, and police are following several leads.

The investigation is ongoing as South Africans await answers in a case that has left a community shaken and a family devastated.

Both Nomzila (right) and her cashier (left) were gunned down. Image: @Patriot_S_A/X

Source: Twitter

Young woman killed in brazen attack

Previously, Briefly News reported that a 22-year-old woman from Nelspruit and her companions stopped outside a tavern to buy chips. Little did the woman know that this would be the last stop she made with her, as she was gunned down mercilessly. The horrific incident took place in the early hours of 2 December. Police have warned people to stop being trigger-happy, and South Africans mourned the violent death over something that made no sense.

Source: Briefly News