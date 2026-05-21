A twin-engine aircraft travelling in the Bahamas crashed into the Atlantic Ocean after reportedly experiencing engine problems

All 11 passengers survived and spent nearly five hours stranded on an emergency raft before rescue teams arrived

One survivor later spoke about fearing they would not be found while waiting for help in rough ocean conditions

Five hours floating in open water with no way to call for help can feel like a lifetime. For one woman who survived a plane crash near Florida, those terrifying hours drifting at sea are something she says she will never forget.

The picture showed the survivors after theplane crashed into Atlantic Ocean. Image: @nbcsouthflorida

Source: TikTok

NBC South Florida posted a video on 15 May 2026 featuring Olympia Outten, one of 11 survivors who escaped after a twin-engine aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean roughly 80 miles off the Florida coast. Outten later shared details about the frightening experience after survivors spent nearly five hours stranded at sea waiting for help.

According to officials, the aircraft was travelling from Marsh Harbour to Freeport in the Bahamas when it experienced severe mechanical problems and engine failure. The pilot was forced to ditch the aircraft in the ocean, but all 11 people onboard managed to escape and board an emergency life raft. Outten said in an interview with NBC News.:

We thought no one would have see us. But I thank God for the U.S. Marine. They saw us, and they saved us. And I thought, I keep on telling them, I say, 'Lord, save us. Lord, save us. Let someone see us.'"

All eleven survive dramatic mid-sea rescue

Rescue teams said survivors drifted in rough waters while storms approached the area. An emergency locator system alerted authorities, triggering a joint operation involving rescue crews from the United States military and Coast Guard. Search teams later located the group and safely transported them to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

Speaking after the incident, Outten described fearing that help would not arrive. She said survivors prayed while floating in open water and remained uncertain whether anyone had located them. Officials confirmed all 11 passengers survived, while investigations into the aircraft failure remain ongoing. The video shared by the account @nbcsouthflorida touched many people online.

The screenshot on the left showed the woman telling the experience. Image: @nbcsouthflorida

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet relieved her of her safety

Kissy said:

“I thank God for their lives. May this experience never find me!”

unapologetically me said:

“Olympia, I’m glad GOD covered you and your son. 🙏”

AA6919🇧🇸 said:

“God is an awesome God!”

Daughter of the Soil said:

“God is good. Blessings to the survivors and rescuers”

Anointed1980 said:

“The angels of the Lord encampeth around and about those who fear Him”

Lucian Gemz said:

“Sending her positive energy. I hope she heals”

ResilientSunbeam said:

“Glad you, along with everyone else, are safe. 💜🥰”

Chantresej said:

“What a miracle! Sweet lady, I’m glad she’s telling her story!”

Southern Peach said:

“There's nothing that God cannot do, sis.”

Vernnzz said:

“A miracle.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about plane crashes

Authorities are investigating how a man breached Denver airport security before being fatally struck by a plane.

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly launched a search and rescue operation after a plane allegedly crashed.

Eleven people survived a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean after spending five hours stranded on a life raft near Florida .

Source: Briefly News