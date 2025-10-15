Emergency Services Confirm Plane Crash in Nottingham Road, KwaZulu-Natal

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly launched a search and rescue operation after a plane reportedly crashed

The light aircraft crashed after two planes transmitted distress calls, and one of them reportedly disappeared

The plane is still missing, and South Africans are worried about the fate of the passengers on the plane

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A light aircraft crashed. Image: imageBROKER/Günter Lenz

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a search and rescue operation after a plane allegedly crashed near Howick on 15 October 2025.

According to The Witness, two light aircraft sent distress signals, and one of them is believed to have gone down. Due to the misty conditions, emtgency management services have not located the plane. The Howick South African Police Service and search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area to locate the plane.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News