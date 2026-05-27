“All This for a Cap?”: Angry RocoMamas Customer Causes a Scene After Losing Hot Wings Challenge
A KZN TikToker has called out RocoMamas after losing a hot wing challenge to an opponent who vomited during the competition. BW_Bobo took to TikTok on 26 May 2026 to air his frustrations about what he called a stolen win in a head-to-head wing-eating showdown.
In the clip, BW_Bobo made it clear that he believed the result was unfair and that RocoMamas got it wrong on the day.
A messy showdown
The challenge works simply: contestants sit at a table and race to finish their wings first. Whoever clears their plate first walks away the winner. BW_Bobo said his opponent, Tshepo, did not play by those rules. According to him, Tshepo vomited during the challenge and also discarded some of his wings instead of finishing them properly. Despite all of this, RocoMamas still handed Tshepo the win.
The video divided people online, with some taking BW_Bobo’s side and others feeling he was a sore loser. Many questioned whether the restaurant made the right call on who won. Others pointed out that finishing the wings is the only rule that matters, regardless of what happens along the way.
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Watch the video below:
More about the RocoMamas challenge
The Rocomamas spicy wing challenge has been making the rounds all over social media.
A South African TikToker walked into RocoMamas with bold claims about his natural chilli tolerance, which the wings quickly shut down.
Rocomamas has been in the headlines after they challenged customers to try their spicy wing challenge.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za