A South African TikToker walked into RocoMamas with bold claims about his natural chilli tolerance, which the wings quickly shut down

The RocoMamas hot wings challenge has sent dozens of confident South Africans home defeated, bedridden, and reaching for dairy

Mzansi flooded the comment section after watching the self-proclaimed heat king meet his match at the restaurant

He walked in like a man who had nothing to prove. He walked out having proven something entirely different.

Silence gave a confident speech before the humbling. Image: @silencekrak

Source: TikTok

South African TikTok content creator SILENCEKRAK, who goes by @silencekrak on the platform, took on the RocoMamas hot wings challenge on 15 April 2026. The Limpopo-born influencer went into the restaurant in high spirits, certain that chilli was no match for him. By the time it was all said and done, he was drowning in litres of water, and Mzansi was drowning in laughter.

Before the first wing even touched his lips, Silencekrak was already on his campaign trail. He told his followers that, as a Tsonga man, chilli was basically a sweet treat to him. He claimed RocoMamas had made a mistake by inviting him to the table, because the meal was essentially free. He even said he had fans inside his mouth to cool down the heat, and that with the blood of an Indian person, spicy food was practically his love language.

The challenge that has humbled many before him

The RocoMamas hot wings challenge is no stranger to claiming victims. The restaurant runs its Fire Wings Challenge every Wednesday, where brave souls must devour 10 Fire Wings and Fire Fries within 10 minutes flat. Finish in time, and the meal is on the house. Fail, and you pay. It sounds simple until the wings land on the tongue.

Challengers across the country have posted their attempts online, and the pattern is almost always the same. They start confident, they end broken.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the defeat

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@GiftDaboy (Deep6):

“We trusted you, bro.😭 Especially after giving us a five-page essay as an introduction.”

@NickyT:

“It’s the tears for me. 😂So the fans in your mouth stopped working?”

@miss.kaith0 highlighted:

“You were not supposed to drink Sprite.”

@Angie🦋🫧 wrote:

“😂The trick to winning is to go when you don’t have money at all, guys. That’s the motivation. I won the 24 wings one because I was broke and hungry at work. 😭”

@Sikelela Ndlovu said:

“The fact that they give you gloves to eat this meal should be the first warning. 😭”

@Zandie🤍 commented:

“Not even two wings done. 😭😂 Sprite sealed it. Once you drank it, I knew it was over. 😭”

TikToker @silencekrak getting humbled after the second wing. Image: @silencekrak

Source: TikTok

More about RocoMamas' wings challenge

A woman’s reaction after attempting a spicy food challenge left viewers shocked and sparked conversations about health risks.

Rocomamas has a fantastic deal where a customer can have wings for free only if they dare to finish them.

The RocoMamas' spicy wings challenge has taken social media by storm as citizens flood platforms with videos.

Source: Briefly News