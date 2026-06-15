George Kusche's record-breaking Comrades Marathon run sparked widespread discussion after a stomach issue emerged near the finish line

The South African athlete opened up about the challenge while reflecting on one of the biggest victories of his career

Experts say digestive problems are not uncommon in endurance races and can affect even elite runners

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George Kusche has opened up about the stomach issue that attracted attention during his record-breaking Comrades Marathon victory. Image: KayaNews

Source: Twitter

George Kusche's record-breaking Comrades Marathon victory has sparked widespread discussion after the South African runner admitted he suffered an unfortunate stomach-related incident during the race.

The 27-year-old endurance athlete made history on 14 June 2026 when he stormed to victory in the 85.7 km Comrades Marathon uprun in KwaZulu-Natal, finishing in a record time of 5 hours and 15 minutes. While many celebrated the remarkable achievement, attention also turned to visible signs that Kusche had battled diarrhoea during the closing stages of the gruelling race.

Kusche later acknowledged what happened during an interview with SABC Sport. Speaking candidly after his victory, the Comrades Marathon champion said:

"I did, but it wasn't nice."

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half-marathon

Earlier on race day, Kaya News reported that Kusche overcame a stomach upset while making his way to the finish line. Despite the discomfort, he maintained his pace and crossed the line in record-breaking fashion.

The victory marked another major milestone for the former Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool learner and data scientist, who has rapidly established himself as one of South Africa's leading distance runners.

Runner's trots explained as fans react

Medical experts describe runner's diarrhoea, often referred to as "runner's trots", as a condition that can affect endurance athletes during or immediately after long-distance events.

According to guidance published by Mayo Clinic and WebMD, possible causes include dehydration, reduced blood flow to the digestive system during exercise, anxiety, dietary factors and the physical stress associated with prolonged running.

The discussion generated strong reactions on social media.

X user @VusumziQondani wrote:

"[Pooping] yourself is temporary but winning Comrades is a lifetime achievement. Kudos to him."

Another user, @Nokwazi_Zee, questioned the attention given to the incident.

"Why was it important to include the third paragraph? You want to reduce the man's achievement to something which shouldn't matter."

Meanwhile, @BukamuT commented:

"I've heard so many people say that it happens a lot when you are in a marathon, the stomach gets upset."

Kusche is far from the first elite athlete to experience digestive problems during a major race. One of the most famous examples occurred during the 2005 London Marathon, when the women's winner, Paula Radcliffe, was forced to stop because of an urgent need to use the toilet. Despite the incident being broadcast live around the world, she still went on to win.

In 2016, French race walker Yohann Diniz suffered severe gastrointestinal issues while leading the men's 50km walk at the Olympic Games. He collapsed several times but continued and crossed the finish line.

Swedish runner Mikael Ekvall also attracted international attention in 2008 when he completed a half-marathon despite being visibly soiled during the race.

More recently, American runner Davis Clarke revealed that he soiled his shorts near the end of the 2024 Boston Marathon but continued to the finish line.

Sports medicine experts say these incidents highlight the reality of endurance racing, where dehydration, nutrition, stress and the body's response to prolonged exertion can all contribute to runner's diarrhoea.

Comrades Marathon winner George Kusche with his family after his record-breaking 85,7km uprun victory on 14 June, taking home R2 million. Image: kuschegeorge

Source: Instagram

How runners can reduce the risk of runner's trots

Experts say several measures may help reduce the likelihood of runner's diarrhoea before endurance events.

Mayo Clinic recommends limiting high-fibre foods, fatty meals and artificial sweeteners before a race. Experts also advise runners to stay hydrated, avoid unfamiliar nutrition products on race day and limit caffeine intake before long-distance events.

WebMD notes that allowing enough time between meals and running can also help reduce digestive discomfort.

While the incident attracted attention online, it did little to overshadow Kusche's achievement. The South African runner not only won one of the country's most prestigious races but also rewrote the record books in the process.

For many South Africans, George Kusche's 2026 Comrades Marathon victory will be remembered for his historic performance rather than the stomach issue he endured along the way. His candid response has also highlighted a challenge that many endurance athletes quietly face during some of the toughest races in the world.

Gerda Steyn pockets millions after record-breaking Comrades Marathon triumph

Briefly News also reported that South African ultra-marathon star Gerda Steyn produced another historic performance at the 99th Comrades Marathon on 14 June 2026.

The "Smiling Assassin" secured a record-breaking fifth Comrades title and earned a staggering R2.322 million in prize money after setting a new up-run record of 5:44:53. The victory cemented her status as one of the greatest runners in the race's history, while fellow South African George Kusche also broke the men's up-run record on a memorable day for local athletics.

Source: Briefly News