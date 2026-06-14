A social media post allegedly published by MaWhoo went viral, where she seemingly dedicated a flirty message to Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The Bengicela singer left tongues wagging with her steamy post, where she championed Mbokazi's recent efforts during the FIFA World Cup

While many fans were hysterical over the message, others revisited a controversial case involving a soccer star and a singer that ended horribly

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MaWhoo's post to rising footballer Mbekezeli Mbokazi had fans talking. Images: mawhoo_, mbekezel05

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo officially sent shockwaves across social media after seemingly shooting her shot at Chicago Fire star, Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Just when you thought the 2026 FIFA World Cup drama was strictly limited to the football pitch, on 11 June 2026, the singer's verified Facebook page posted a highly flirtatious message dedicated entirely to the handsome young footballer.

The unexpected post dropped right in the wake of Bafana Bafana's gruelling and high-stakes clash against tournament co-hosts Mexico. Proving that she was paying very close attention to the field, MaWhoo, who dominated headlines over a corruption scandal, championed the 20-year-old player's relentless efforts in the intense standoff, writing:

"He’s trying, bandla."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The steamy post instantly went viral, raking in thousands of likes and comments within minutes of going live. Music lovers and football fans alike were left in stitches over the unexpected interaction, with several hilarious admirers confessing that they were deeply jealous of the attention.

Many social media users joked that if they were in Mbokazi's soccer boots, they wouldn't waste a single second, hilariously claiming they would be on the very first flight back home to South Africa to answer the gorgeous singer's call.

However, the mood quickly took a serious and dark turn, as a large portion of online users couldn't help but recall another high-profile, ill-fated relationship involving a local singer and a beloved national soccer player; Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa.

The comment section was quickly flooded with references to the highly controversial relationship, with Mzansi painfully remembering how that specific romance ended in absolute tears, leading to an unsolved, decade-long murder investigation into the late Orlando Pirates goalie’s tragic killing in 2014.

Terrified fans immediately began warning Mbokazi against engaging in any kind of romantic relationship with MaWhoo. Many expressed deep worry that the young star might face distractions or meet a complicated fate similar to Meyiwa, especially at such a critical point in his global soccer journey.

See MaWhoo's steamy post here.

MaWhoo allegedly sent a highly flirtatious message to Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Images: mawhoo_, mbekezel05

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to MaWhoo's flirty message

While many football fans argued that Mbokazi did not deserve the kind of praise he was receiving, others hoped that he and MaWhoo would never cross paths.

theesilversurfer_ said:

"We're begging her to leave Mbokazi alone, please."

khethelojnriii recalled:

"Ay, the last time a musician was involved with a footballer. Ay, please cut, that old lady should leave the boy alone."

ty_zolile wrote:

"Stay away from Mbokazi!"

seanego_mola added:

"Gents, let's protect Mbokazi. We don't want him to lose focus."

Tyla accused of flirting with Future

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla allegedly giving American rapper Future a sultry glance during their performance.

The musicians joined forces on the 2026 FIFA World Cup stage to perform their new smash hit; however, online users claim the Water hitmaker may have given her collaborator "the look."

Source: Briefly News