Bafana Bafana’s World Cup return ended in disappointment after a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match

Captain Ronwen Williams admitted South Africa were punished for mistakes and called the result a reality check

Hugo Broos pointed to key officiating moments but believes there were still positives to take into the next match

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Bafana Bafana’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico on Thursday, 11 June, did not go according to plan as South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to the co-hosts.

Brian Gutierrez #26 of Mexico is fouled by Sphephelo Sithole #13 of South Africa during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Things went from bad to worse for Bafana Bafana, who finished the match with nine men following red cards shown to Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, further complicating matters for head coach Hugo Broos and his side.

Captain Ronwen Williams was visibly disappointed after the defeat, reflecting on how everything had unravelled for the team.

Williams offered a pragmatic assessment and admitted the squad had been given a harsh reality check about the unforgiving nature of elite international football.

Speaking to FIFA, the experienced goalkeeper said South Africa paid the price for costly mistakes, including Sithole’s error and red card in the first half. Williams added that the defeat exposed the level required at the World Cup and challenged his teammates to treat the setback as a valuable lesson moving forward.

“If you make mistakes, they will punish you. They will hurt you at this level,” said Williams.

“The biggest thing is that we now understand what we are up against because we haven’t experienced the World Cup stage for a very long time.”

Ronwen Williams reacts to Bafana Bafana's World Cup defeat

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper remained positive despite the setback and insisted the team showed character throughout the match.

“We went down, but we kept fighting,” the captain said.

“We didn’t give them anything towards the end. We had a few decent chances as well. We’ll keep fighting, we’ll keep going as a team, and we’ll be better.”

Watch the video below.

Hugo Broos questions officiating after Mexico loss

Speaking to SABC after the match, Broos questioned some of the officiating decisions.

“I don’t think there’s much to say about the first red card, but on the second, I felt the Mexican player obstructed mine. The referee saw it differently,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that we had to end the match with nine men.”

Despite the setback, Broos maintained that his side had periods of control during the match.

“In some moments, I thought we played well. At times, Mexico looked unsettled and did not find space easily. Overall, there were positives,” he said.

“What needs improvement is our use of possession. That wasn’t good enough today, and we must work on it.”

Referee Wilton Sampaio issues a red card to Themba Zwane #11 of South Africa during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

South Africa must now regroup and return to the drawing board. Czech Republic await in what will be a must-win encounter if Bafana Bafana are to keep their hopes of progressing beyond the group stage alive.

Bafana injury concerns add to World Cup squad drama

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana’s medical team faced a race against time before Hugo Broos finalised his FIFA World Cup squad on Wednesday, 27 May.

Team doctor Dr Thulani Ngwenya later revealed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena missed out after a late injury setback.

Source: Briefly News