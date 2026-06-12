Sports broadcaster Andile Ncube has criticised Bafana Bafana’s performance after their World Cup opening defeat to Mexico

The match sparked widespread debate among fans, with social media reactions divided over tactics and team selection

Supporters questioned the team’s approach and discipline after a difficult outing that ended in a heavy setback

SABC Sport presenter Andile Ncube had harsh words for Bafana Bafana after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Mexico completely outclassed South Africa, which offered little attacking threat after head coach Hugo Broos opted for a largely defensive formation with five at the back and limited creative presence in midfield.

Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez were enough for the co-hosts, while Bafana Bafana were their own worst enemies throughout and finished the match with nine men following red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane in the second half.

Bafana Bafana struggle to control the match

South Africa had to wait until the 38th minute for their first attempt at goal, with Burnley striker Lyle Foster getting in between two markers to meet a cross from the left channel, but his header drifted wide of the target.

Bafana Bafana then had their first real effort on target, with USA-based and former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezile Mbokazi letting fly from long range in the 45th minute, but Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel made a comfortable save.

Ncube, who was on presenting duties for SABC Sport’s FIFA World Cup coverage, had strong words after the abject performance, joining fellow sports presenter Robert Marawa, who had also shared his opinion earlier and tweeted his views without holding back.

@AndileNcube:

"We played a cowardly game. Lacked belief in ourselves. Never played our football. The subs 🥺."

Fans react to Andile Ncube's comments

Fans quickly responded to Ncube’s post with mixed reactions.

@ReleGlo:

"That Madala is old now; he mixes up players’ names."

@GratefulSeb24:

"I don’t blame the players. We have never played that kind of football before. We were exposed because the coach and technical team were afraid, running out of ideas. Why don’t we play our football, attack, and give the boys freedom?"

@McD_Motsaafela:

"This is all on Broos. I will never forgive him for denying our players an opportunity to show the world our best ball. His stupid formation experiment cost us."

@Roman_Soy40:

"I don’t think the coach actually believes Bafana players can beat quality international opposition. He doesn’t believe in them."

As seen in the post below.

Bafana Bafana will continue their Group A campaign next week, with South Africa facing Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday, 18 June, and Mexico taking on Korea Republic in Zapopan in the early hours of Friday morning South African time, 19 June.

Bafana injury concerns add to World Cup squad drama

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana’s medical team faced a race against time before Hugo Broos finalised his FIFA World Cup squad on Wednesday, 27 May.

Team doctor Dr Thulani Ngwenya later revealed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena missed out after a late injury setback.

Source: Briefly News