A dramatic opening World Cup match saw three red cards as Mexico edged South Africa 2-0 in a fiery encounter filled with VAR controversy and disciplinary debate

Bafana Bafana were reduced to nine men, with Sphephelo Sithole making unwanted history as the first player sent off in the 2026 tournament

The decisions, including a contentious dismissal for Themba Zwane, have sparked early questions over refereeing consistency and the use of VAR at the tournament

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced controversial refereeing decisions that left football fans around the world with more questions than answers.

Bafana Bafana were reduced to 9 men on Thursday, 11 June 2026. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

South Africa faced Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026, and three red cards were issued in total, two to Bafana Bafana and one to the Mexicans. In the process, Sphephelo Sithole made unwanted history by becoming the first player to be sent off in the tournament’s opening fixture.

To put things into context, the 2018 and 2022 World Cups produced a total of just four red cards each, yet one game into this year’s tournament, the tally had already reached three.

The last time three players were dismissed in a single World Cup match was in 2006 in Germany. That tournament featured 28 red cards overall. Two decades later, there are early signs that referees may be taking a firmer approach.

According to BBC Sport, FIFA’s head of refereeing has stressed that decisions must remain fully justifiable, with players expected to stay on the pitch unless they commit clear offences warranting dismissal. The approach has also seen the laws around denying a goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO) when a penalty is awarded relaxed, making red cards in such situations less common. This shift partly explains the lower red card totals at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

See the post below on Facebook.

Sithole and Zwane's red cards spark VAR debate

The opening fixture was watched by millions globally, and the officiating decisions are expected to come under intense scrutiny as the tournament progresses. Early refereeing standards often set the tone for how the rest of the competition unfolds.

Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane was issued a red card in the match against Mexico. Image: Tom Weller

Source: Getty Images

In his pre-tournament briefing, the Italian referee chief reportedly focused on issues such as time-wasting and general player behaviour, rather than introducing a stricter disciplinary stance that would lead to more dismissals.

Sithole’s red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity appeared to be a straightforward decision for referee Wilton Sampaio. Although he may not have intended to bring down Brian Gutierrez, the challenge prevented a clear scoring chance.

See the post below on X.

The dismissal of Themba Zwane proved more contentious, as it was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for violent conduct. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was involved in a tussle with Roberto Alvarado, who went to ground holding his head.

At first glance, it appeared to be a coming together of the ball. However, the referee was instructed to review the incident at the pitchside monitor. Even after replays, the situation remained unclear: whether there was contact to the head, and if so, whether it was accidental or deliberate.

When assessing violent conduct, VAR officials are advised to look for indicators such as a clenched fist to suggest aggression, although this is not a strict requirement. Zwane appeared to make contact with an open hand to Alvarado’s head.

The decision has been widely viewed as harsh and not consistent with the “clear and obvious” threshold that VAR was introduced to enforce.

New FIFA head of refereeing brings reforms to the World Cup

However, BBC Sport reports that it may also align with the broader interpretation encouraged by Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s head of refereeing, who has pushed for stricter action against unsporting behaviour and off-the-ball incidents.

Under his leadership, referees have been instructed to penalise actions such as players covering their mouths during confrontations or walking away from officials in protest, as part of a wider effort to clamp down on what authorities describe as “dark arts” behaviour in modern football.

Zwane’s incident may therefore fall within this evolving interpretation of the laws aimed at improving discipline and player conduct at the highest level.

Bafana players face costly World Cup discipline rules

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana players could face more than just suspensions if they lose their discipline at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA's latest disciplinary code reportedly imposes fines of US$10,000 (about R165,000) for a yellow card, US$15,000 (about R248,000) for an indirect red card and US$20,000 (about R330,000) for a straight red card.

Source: Briefly News