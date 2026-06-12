A painful opening World Cup defeat for South Africa sparked immediate concern, with Mexico taking control in a match that quickly slipped away

Disciplinary chaos changed the complexion of the contest, leaving Bafana Bafana to finish the game severely undermanned

A viral pundit moment involving former national team stars captured the emotion of the night, reflecting the shock felt across the country

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Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico left South Africans heartbroken on Thursday 11 June 2026, but it was the stunned reaction from the legends that went viral on social media.

Bafana Bafana was defeated by Mexico 2-0 on Thursday. Imag: Alfredo ESTRELLA

Source: Getty Images

Things went from bad to worse for Bafana Bafana, who finished the match with nine men following red cards shown to Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, further complicating matters for head coach Hugo Broos and his side.

Broos had decided to go with three at the back, a tactic that quickly backfired as it invited the Mexicans to attack, and they struck early in the match before adding a second after the break.

Captain Ronwen Williams was visibly disappointed after the defeat, reflecting on how everything had unravelled for the team.

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Legends’ reaction goes viral on social media

Former players Aaron Mokoena, Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune were on punditry duties for SportyTV’s coverage of the match when the final whistle blew. Moments later, the trio’s stunned silence and visibly dejected expressions were captured on air, perfectly reflecting the mood of many South Africans watching back home.

The clip was later shared by SportyTV and rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, with fans relating to the raw emotional response from three men who know all too well what it means to represent the country on football’s biggest stage.

Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey was more upbeat speaking to SABC Sport, saying South Africa must secure points in their remaining group-stage matches against the Czech Republic and South Korea in the coming weeks.

Watch the clip below.

Broos reflects on red cards and missed opportunities

Speaking to SABC after the match, Broos questioned some of the officiating decisions.

“I don’t think there is much to say about the first red card, but on the second, I felt the Mexican player obstructed mine. The referee saw it differently,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that we had to end the match with nine men.”

Despite the setback, Broos maintained that his side had periods of control during the match.

“In some moments, I thought we played well. At times, Mexico looked unsettled and did not find space easily. Overall, there were positives,” he said.

“What needs improvement is our use of possession. That was not good enough today, and we must work on it.”

Bafana Bafana play against the Czech Republic in the next match. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

As it stands, South Africa are rooted to the bottom of the group and face the Czech Republic in their next game. The Czechs were beaten 2-1 by South Korea in the other Group A fixture on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana red cards: Were they justified?

Briefly News previously reported that the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced controversial refereeing decisions that left football fans around the world with more questions than answers.

South Africa received two red cards, and in the process, Sphephelo Sithole made unwanted history by becoming the first player to be sent off in the tournament’s opening fixture.

Source: Briefly News