Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly defended Jayden Adams's girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf at the Bafana Bafana player's funeral on 25 July

Aqueelah faced online abuse and death threats after reports linked a heated argument with Adams to his death earlier this month

McKenzie revealed he personally contacted Aqueelah and pledged to deal with the threats directed at her

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie used his address at the funeral of Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams to defend the late footballer's girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, who has been subjected to online abuse and death threats following his death.

The funeral was held on Saturday, 25 July, at the Coetzenburg Centre in Stellenbosch. Adams, 25, is believed to have taken his own life earlier this month, weeks after returning with the South African national team from the FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie Calls Out Online Attacks

Reports that emerged after Adams's death alleged that the couple had a heated argument shortly before his passing, and that Adams had phoned his father in a state of distress. The claims spread rapidly on social media, prompting widespread criticism of Aqueelah.

Speaking directly to her during his funeral address, McKenzie said: "I want to get the negativity out of the way. I saw many articles blaming Aqueelah for what has happened here today. I want to say to you, Aqueelah, People will talk."

He continued: "I spoke to Jayden, and I know how he felt about you. Let people say what they want to. You loved Jayden and were there for him. Thank you."

McKenzie had previously addressed the matter in a Facebook Live session earlier in the week, revealing that Aqueelah had been receiving death threats. "I called her and told her that I will support her. I'm dealing with those threats," he said, adding: "Couples do argue, you know that. She has lost the father of her child, where's your sensitivity?"

Aqueelah Returns to Social Media

In the days leading up to the funeral, Aqueelah briefly deactivated her TikTok account before returning to the platform. Since her return, she has shared several posts about grief and loss.

One repost on her account reads: "'How are you holding up?' I'm not. I'm surviving."

The allegations against her continued to trend on social media throughout the week, drawing both condemnation of her and criticism of those targeting her online.

Source: Briefly News